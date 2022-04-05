New GNOME Extension Measures How Long Apps Take to Open
Ever wondered how long your favourite apps take to open on Ubuntu?
Maybe you’re keen to see if Snap app startup times are as notoriously un-nimble as claimed. And maybe you want to see if any of the ‘speed improvements’ Canonical often hypes up have a tangible effect on your system versus whatever their chosen benchmark is.
If so, Ubuntu developer Marco ‘3v1n0‘ Trevisan is on hand to help with his Applications Startup Time Measure extension for GNOME Shell. This software stopwatch does exactly what it claims: it tells you how long an app takes to open, from when you click its shortcut to when it appears on your screen, ready to use.
When the extension is installed and enabled it’s good to go; no further configuration is required. Next time you open a (compatible, see below) app the extension will measure it and tell you how long it took to launch.
