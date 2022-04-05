Latest Mozilla Thunderbird in PCLinusOS and Latest Google/Mozilla Browsers
Mozilla Thunderbird
Mozilla Thunderbird email client has been updated to 91.9.1 and shipped to the software repository.
Mozilla Firefox
The Mozilla Firefox browser has been updated to 100.0.2 and shipped to the software repository.
Librewolf 100.0.2
LibreWolf is designed to minimize data collection and telemetry as much as possible. This is achieved through hundreds of privacy/security/performance settings and patches. Intrusive integrated addons including updater, crashreporter, and pocket are removed too. LibreWolf is NOT associated with Mozilla or its products.
Sway reload causes a Firefox crash
My workday takes me from email to terminals to browsers to documents. I love tiling window managers because they keep me organized and less distracted. Many are less resource-intensive as well.
Although i3 has graced my displays for years now (and I’ve written many posts about it), I recently picked up an AMD graphics card and made my way to sway.
Stable Channel Update for Desktop
The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 102 to the stable channel for Windows (102.0.5005.61/62/63), 102.0.5005.61 for Mac and Linux.Chrome 102 is also promoted to our new extended stable channel for Windows and Mac. This will roll out over the coming days/weeks.
