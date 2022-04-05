Videos: Steam Deck, LinuxFX, Brave Beta on Debian 11, and Destination Linux 279
Steam Deck Spare Parts Are Finally For Sale!! - Invidious
Early on Valve promised that spare parts would be available for the Steam Deck and after a long wait they've delivered on that promise and iFixit has become an authorised seller of these components but it's not everything you need.
Proprietary Distro "LinuxFX" Has User Database Compromised - Invidious
One of the most negative reviews that I have ever given a Linux distribution was my video a couple of months ago on LinuxFX, a Windows 11 clone. LinuxFX has mostly proprietary software installed, including a bunch of Microsoft products. It also comes with its own "LinuxFX" tools that are all closed source, proprietary software. And like Windows, LinuxFX requires users to "activate" a license.
How to install the Brave Beta browser on Debian 11 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install the Brave Beta browser on Debian 11.
Destination Linux 279: Unity 7.6 Beta Reviewed and A Look Back at the Unity Desktop - TuxDigital
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to be talking about an Ubuntu Remix project that is reviving the Unity desktop. Then we will be discussing a new laptop being offered by the folks at HP. Plus, we have our tips/tricks and software picks. All this and more coming up right now on Destination Linux to keep those penguins marching!
