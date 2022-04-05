Proprietary Software and Microsoft Proxies
Patch now: Zoom chat messages can infect PCs, Macs, phones with malware
Zoom has fixed a security flaw in its video-conferencing software that a miscreant could exploit with chat messages to potentially execute malicious code on a victim's device.
The bug, tracked as CVE-2022-22787, received a CVSS severity score of 5.9 out of 10, making it a medium-severity vulnerability. It affects Zoom Client for Meetings running on Android, iOS, Linux, macOS and Windows systems before version 5.10.0, and users should download the latest version of the software to protect against this arbitrary remote-code-execution vulnerability.
The upshot is that someone who can send you chat messages could cause your vulnerable Zoom client app to install malicious code, such as malware and spyware, from an arbitrary server. Exploiting this is a bit involved, so crooks may not jump on it, but you should still update your app.
SAP attracts further criticism for Russia presence, despite promise to leave
A Ukrainian minister has accused software giant SAP of continuing to operate in Russia despite the German vendor previously vowing to withdraw from the aggressor nation.
In the months following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, SAP attracted criticism as it continued to support installations of its software in Russia and cloud services used by Russian businesses, including state-owned bank Sberbank.
OpenLogic by Perforce: Why we support OSI [Ed: OSI boasts about being controlled by Microsofters]
OpenLogic by Perforce Announces Sponsorship of Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation [Ed: Microsoft proxy lays its hands on Rocky after it ran away from Microsoft]
