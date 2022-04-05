LibreOffice and More
LibreOffice at the Univention Summit 2022
After two years of pandemic restrictions, more and more in-person events are now taking place. Members of the LibreOffice community attended the recent Univention Summit 2022 in Bremen, northern Germany. They had a stand with LibreOffice merchandise, talked to visitors and answered questions.
May 2022, Month of LibreOffice Awards
In May 2022, LibreOffice has received two Awards: SourceForge’s Open Source Project of the Month, and Software Informer’s Editor’s Pick.
Do While – Loop Example in Python | Mark Ai Code
Loops are an important and widely utilized element in all current programming languages.
A loop is the finest solution for automating a certain repeated operation or preventing yourself from writing repetitive code in your projects.
Loops are sequences of instructions that are executed repeatedly until a condition is fulfilled. Let’s take a closer look at how Python loops function.
