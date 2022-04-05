Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Key takeaways from Red Hat Summit 2022
The 2022 Red Hat Summit was held on May 10-11 and covered a number of customer, partner and industry expert approaches in open source technology delivery.
Red Hat has seen a lot of growth and market share when it comes to enterprise Linux. The innovation demonstrated at Red Hat Summit 2022 shows continued growth, not just when it comes to the OS, but also in ways that address organizational challenges such as skills gaps, edge growth and modernization across the ecosystem.
The shift in Red Hat's CentOS strategy caused disruption in the market for those using CentOS in production. However, Red Hat's advancements and forward-thinking direction seem to be addressing customers' biggest challenges. Market adoption will ultimately dictate the success of their strategy.
Version 251 of systemd coming soon to a Linux distro near you
Version 251 of the controversial systemd Linux init system is here, and you can expect it to feature in the next version of your preferred distro.
The unified system and service manager for Linux continues to grow and develop, as does Linux itself. There is a comprehensive changelog on Github, so we will just try to pick out a few of the highlights.
New releases of systemd appear roughly twice a year, so the chances are that this will appear in the fall releases of Ubuntu and Fedora.
The new version now uses the GCC compiler's C11-with-GNU-extensions standard, nicknamed gnu11.
This brings it into line with the Linux kernel itself, which uses the same standard as of version 5.18 – in turn facilitated by kernel 5.15 moving the minimum required GCC version to 5.1.
How intelligent applications can benefit from streams processing technology (Apache Kafka)
The creation and delivery of intelligent and stream-based applications requires having a robust streaming platform that can support ingesting and transforming large amounts of data at a fast pace.
Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka can support enterprise organizations in solving digital experiences challenges. This article is part of a series that offers technical solutions to commonly known use cases, such as replacing batch data with real-time streams processing, streamlining application modernization and managing event-driven architectures.
