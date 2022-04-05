Software: New Release of nginx and Some Software Reviews/Overviews
nginx-1.22.0
nginx-1.22.0 stable version has been released, incorporating new features and bug fixes from the 1.21.x mainline branch — including hardening against potential requests smuggling and cross-protocol attacks, ALPN support in the stream module, better distribution of connections among worker processes on Linux, support for the PCRE2 library, support for OpenSSL 3.0 and SSL_sendfile(), improved sendfile handling on FreeBSD, the mp4_start_key_frame directive, and more.
Workspaces is a useful app to manage your development workspace
Developers often work with several apps and windows at the same time, he requires the IDE or text editor top be open, a file manager, a web browser on certain pages, and a terminal, or more than one terminal.
dog – Alternative to dig command in Ubuntu Linux for DNS lookup – OSNote
You must have heard and used the dig command in Linux for DNS lookup. Alternative to that, there is a dog command which is an open-source tool with a beautiful interface used for DNS lookup. Its output is very attractive with different colors provided in Json format. It supports the DNS-over-TLS and DNS-over-HTTPS protocols.
pdfgrep: Use Grep Like Search on PDF Files in Linux Command Line - It's FOSS
Even if you use the Linux command line moderately, you must have come across the grep command.
Grep is used to search for a pattern in a text file. It can do crazy powerful things, like search for new lines, search for lines where there are no uppercase characters, search for lines where the initial character is a number, and much, much more. Check out some common grep command examples if you are interested.
But grep works only on plain text files. It won’t work on PDF files because they are binary files.
This is where pdfgrep comes into the picture. It works like grep for PDF files. Let us have a look at that.
Mini Diary: the stylish cool journaling app is no longer maintained
Mini Diary is a beautiful open-source journaling app that comes with a dozen of handy features for anyone who takes daily journals.
Although, the app gains a momentum, due to its usability and fancy look, the developers stopped to maintain and develop it.
Today we will go through its features, and how does it look like, to help anyone who is interested in creating a similar experience.
