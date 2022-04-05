Ubuntu Users Get New Kernel Security Updates, Three Vulnerabilities Patched
The new Ubuntu kernel security update addresses CVE-2022-29581, a use-after-free vulnerability discovered by Kyle Zeng in the Network Queuing and Scheduling subsystem that could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or execute arbitrary code.
It also patches CVE-2022-30594, a security issue discovered by Jann Horn where the Linux kernel improperly enforces seccomp restrictions in some situations, thus allowing a local attacker to bypass seccomp sandbox restrictions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 342 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Arduino Projects: Sun and Power Trackers
LibreOffice and More
Proprietary Software and Microsoft Proxies
Videos: Steam Deck, LinuxFX, Brave Beta on Debian 11, and Destination Linux 279
Recent comments
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 50 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
11 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 38 min ago
15 hours 40 min ago
22 hours 32 min ago