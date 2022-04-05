Security Leftovers Twisted Panda: Chinese APT espionage operation against Russian’s state-owned defense institutes - Check Point Research [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO] In the past two months, we observed multiple APT groups attempting to leverage the Russia and Ukraine war as a lure for espionage operations. It comes as no surprise that Russian entities themselves became an attractive target for spear-phishing campaigns that are exploiting the sanctions imposed on Russia by western countries. These sanctions have put enormous pressure on the Russian economy, and specifically on organizations in multiple Russian industries. [...] The malware creates a working directory %TEMP%\\OfficeInit and copies to it INIT and cmpbk32.dll files, as well as a legitimate 32-bit Windows executable cmdl32.exe from either System32 or SysWOW64 folder, depending on if the operating system is 32 or 64 bit.

Sandworm uses a new version of ArguePatch to attack targets in Ukraine [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO] Filename: eset_ssl_filtered_cert_importer.exe SHA-1 hash: 796362BD0304E305AD120576B6A8FB6721108752 ESET detection name: Win32/Agent.AEGY

Malicious Python Repository Package drops Cobalt Strike on Windows, macOS & Linux systems [Ed: It's not an OS issue; it's about people installing malicious software and greater threats are proprietary software's back doors] Public repositories of open source code are a critical part of the software supply chain that many organizations use to build applications. They are therefore an attractive target for adversaries seeking to distribute malware to a mass audience.

747 Hackathon | Pen Test Partners As is probably clear from our blog and public talks aviation cyber security is an area of huge interest to us. Some of us are also light aircraft pilots, so the crossover of two of our loves makes for some fascinating research. Over the last few years we’ve managed to get access to several airplanes that have been recently retired. As the various breakers yards are backed up with planes retired during the pandemic, many fully functional planes are available that will never fly again. However, a big problem for us is that the planes get dismantled, often between visits. On several occasions we’ve gone to an airframe to figure out the on board systems, go back to the lab to prepare custom connectors and tools, then come back a month later to find out that it’s been taken apart into many many pieces.

openSUSE: Mesa, ImageMagick Packages Update in Tumbleweed Snapshots for openSUSE Tumbleweed have been continuously released this month. This week we will look at packages released in four snapshots since Friday. However, before venturing in to those snapshots, there is a change to NetworkManager expected to arrive in a soon-to-be-released snapshot; it will provide a fix for the wifi chunk changes made in a prior snapshot that caused some connectivity challenges for some users. The advantages of snapper with Btrfs can keep openSUSE’s rolling release users connected through a rollback; users can then update next week and not skip a beat. The most recent snapshot, 20220523, provided three package updates. Among those were an update to secure communications library gnutls 3.7.5; the package was laying the ground for a future release by adding options to disable session ticket usage in TLS 1.2 because it does not provide forward confidentiality; TLS 1.2 has future backward incompatibility. The other two packages to update in the snapshot were libxkbcommon 1.4.1 and python-sympy 1.10.1, which removed the long deprecated densearith, densesolve, and densetools.