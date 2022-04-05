Red Hat Leftovers
Cryostat is a tool for managing JDK Flight Recorder data on Kubernetes. Version 2.1 of Cryostat introduces the option of using a sidecar reports container to generate automated analysis reports for JDK flight recordings. Previously, the main Cryostat container handled the report generation. Report generation is a resource-intensive operation, and as a result, users may find themselves overprovisioning the Cryostat container to meet peak resource demands. Those resources may in turn end up unused if you're not generating reports.
With this new option to delegate report generation to a sidecar container, users will find it easier to provision resources more efficiently. When report generation is not a concern, the main Cryostat container, including its web server and various lightweight operations over HTTP and JMX, has only a small resource footprint. Based on their report generation workflow, users can provision resources to the sidecar reports container accordingly and spin up any number of replicas of that container.
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from Cockpit 270, cockpit-machines 269, and cockpit-podman 48...
Digital transformation (DX) can mean just about anything and everything in the business and technology spectrum. Starting with the transition from analog to digital, the term has evolved to refer to the adoption of social and mobile technologies and more recently, to the implementation of any of a plethora of digital technologies.
With so much focus on digital, enterprises risk losing sight of what really matters: the actual transformation.
The pandemic has changed meeting culture forever. Zoom has become a verb and a household name. While online meetings were always part of business life, the pandemic and its aftermath made them an essential part of doing business for the foreseeable future. With distributed workforces now standard, doing online meetings “right” is more important than ever.
After hosting and attending thousands of meetings in my many stints at companies large and small, I’ve become an expert on what it takes to have a productive meeting. Here are some key dos and don’ts and some tips and tricks for making online and hybrid meetings more effective.
Security Leftovers
In the past two months, we observed multiple APT groups attempting to leverage the Russia and Ukraine war as a lure for espionage operations. It comes as no surprise that Russian entities themselves became an attractive target for spear-phishing campaigns that are exploiting the sanctions imposed on Russia by western countries. These sanctions have put enormous pressure on the Russian economy, and specifically on organizations in multiple Russian industries.
The malware creates a working directory %TEMP%\\OfficeInit and copies to it INIT and cmpbk32.dll files, as well as a legitimate 32-bit Windows executable cmdl32.exe from either System32 or SysWOW64 folder, depending on if the operating system is 32 or 64 bit.
Filename: eset_ssl_filtered_cert_importer.exe
SHA-1 hash: 796362BD0304E305AD120576B6A8FB6721108752
ESET detection name: Win32/Agent.AEGY
Public repositories of open source code are a critical part of the software supply chain that many organizations use to build applications. They are therefore an attractive target for adversaries seeking to distribute malware to a mass audience.
As is probably clear from our blog and public talks aviation cyber security is an area of huge interest to us. Some of us are also light aircraft pilots, so the crossover of two of our loves makes for some fascinating research.
Over the last few years we’ve managed to get access to several airplanes that have been recently retired. As the various breakers yards are backed up with planes retired during the pandemic, many fully functional planes are available that will never fly again.
However, a big problem for us is that the planes get dismantled, often between visits. On several occasions we’ve gone to an airframe to figure out the on board systems, go back to the lab to prepare custom connectors and tools, then come back a month later to find out that it’s been taken apart into many many pieces.
openSUSE: Mesa, ImageMagick Packages Update in Tumbleweed
Snapshots for openSUSE Tumbleweed have been continuously released this month. This week we will look at packages released in four snapshots since Friday.
However, before venturing in to those snapshots, there is a change to NetworkManager expected to arrive in a soon-to-be-released snapshot; it will provide a fix for the wifi chunk changes made in a prior snapshot that caused some connectivity challenges for some users. The advantages of snapper with Btrfs can keep openSUSE’s rolling release users connected through a rollback; users can then update next week and not skip a beat.
The most recent snapshot, 20220523, provided three package updates. Among those were an update to secure communications library gnutls 3.7.5; the package was laying the ground for a future release by adding options to disable session ticket usage in TLS 1.2 because it does not provide forward confidentiality; TLS 1.2 has future backward incompatibility. The other two packages to update in the snapshot were libxkbcommon 1.4.1 and python-sympy 1.10.1, which removed the long deprecated densearith, densesolve, and densetools.
today's howtos
When you find yourself in a Linux operating system environment that mimics the behavior of a server machine, graphical options like desktop environments are mostly not an option. Therefore, the reliance of your server-based operations and executions depend on the Linux terminal or command-line environment in front of you.
Data transfer is an important Linux OS needs for all users. When trying to meet this objective of data transfer under Linux; especially when we are confined to a terminal-based or command-line OS environment.
Canonical’s UA and Pro customers can now fully benefit from their subscriptions directly in containerised environments and pipelines. The new UA client release (27.7+) makes it easier to enable FIPS mode in Ubuntu containers. It also automatically signs up CI/CD builds for 10-year security updates to never worry about production container images getting timely patches for high and critical CVEs.
Coming from Debian or Ubuntu and interested in building C or C++ software programs on Fedora? You’ll probably frantically search for a way to install package build-essential on Fedora. Only to realize that this package does not exist on Fedora. No worries though, because Fedora offers an alternative and equivalent approach to installing package build-essential. This tutorial shows you how.
Generally and with today’s computers, we don’t need to make a lot of mind to the number of resources that the computer spends. However, it is always a good idea to keep an eye on it to know if an application is consuming too much or if we need to manage a certain process.
To do the above, we have the little giant htop. htop is a small application that shows us the processes and allows us to manage them. It also shows us the state of memory, swap, and CPU consumption.
One of the great advantages of using htop is that it is very light, and we can run it in the terminal. This makes it possible to quickly and with a single command to have the system information and its consumption through processes.
Why keep all your results to yourself? - Blog with howtos and public free software and hardware OpenSource searchable knowledgebase about Linux and OpenSource - with a touch security, politics and philosophy.
Here learn how to unzip a zip file in the Linux command line using unzip command. Shows the options unzip command have to extract and manipulate the archived file.
Linux is a system that we can modify at will, and one of the configurations that we can change is the Time Zone. That is why in this post, you will learn how to define the Time Zone in Debian 11. This simple process can be useful in networks.
In some cases, you may need to find a block device mapped against a logical unit number (LUNs) for filesystem (FS) expansion or disaster recovery (DR) activity.
Also, this information is required if you want to work with the storage team to troubleshoot or fix a high latency or disk error on a specific block device.
Refer the following article to map ASM disks against storage LUNs.
Fail2ban is free and open-source IPS (Intrusion Prevention Software) that helps administrators secure Linux servers against malicious login and brute-force attacks. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and configure Fail2ban for securing the Ubuntu 22.04 server. This guide also covers the basic command of fail2ban-client for managing Fail2ban service and jails.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.18 Linux Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gnome Tweak on Ubuntu 22.04 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Gnome Tweak application permits users to customize the functionality and look of the desktop environment. It grants us more control over our GUI than what is available by default in Gnome settings. You can utilize the Tweak Tool for editing fonts, workspace settings, top bar, quick launch bar, title bar clicking actions, and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Gnome Tweak on Ubuntu 22.04 on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Grafana is a multi-platformopen source analytics and interactive visualization web application. It provides charts, graphs, and alerts for the web when connected to supported data sources.
A licensed Grafana Enterprise version with additional capabilities is also available as a self-hosted installation or an account on the Grafana Labs cloud service. It is expandable through a plug-in system.
End users can create complex monitoring dashboards using interactive query builders. Grafana is divided into a front end and back end, written in TypeScript and Go, respectively.
Laravel is a free, open-source PHP web framework, created by Taylor Otwell and intended for the development of web applications following the model–view–controller (MVC) architectural pattern and based on Symfony. Some of the features of Laravel are a modular packaging system with a dedicated dependency manager, different ways for accessing relational databases, utilities that aid in application deployment and maintenance, and its orientation toward syntactic sugar.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TeamViewer on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, TeamViewer allows a user to access someone else’s computer remotely using the internet in just a few seconds. It is an all-in-one solution for remote support which can be used for desktop sharing, online meetings, and file transfer between devices connected over the Internet. TeamViewer is available for Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the TeamViewer remote desktop application on a Fedora 36.
In this tutorial, we will illustrate how to install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora systems
Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies, a company founded by Tatsuki Tomita and Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner, who was the co-founder and CEO of Opera Software. Vivaldi was officially launched on April 6, 2016.
htop is an interactive system-monitor process-viewer and process-manager. It is designed as an alternative to the Unix program top.
It’s a command line utility that allows the user to interactively monitor the system’s vital resources or server’s processes in real time. htop supports mouse operation, uses color in its output and gives visual indications about processor, memory and swap usage.
Install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 22.04 with Nginx. Apache Tomcat is an open source web server and a servlet container which is mainly used to server Java based applications.
In this guide you are going to learn how to install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 22.04 and secure the setup with Nginx and Let’s Encrypt SSL.
Kubernetes Database Operator is useful for building scalable database servers as a database (DB) cluster. But because you have to create new artifacts expressed as YAML files, migrating existing databases to Kubernetes requires a lot of manual effort. This article introduces a new open source tool named Konveyor Tackle-DiVA-DOA (Data-intensive Validity Analyzer-Database Operator Adaptation). It automatically generates deployment-ready artifacts for database operator migration. And it does that through datacentric code analysis.
Let’s learn the steps to install mail client MailSpring on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal or GUI Software app.
Mailspring is a fast and clear mail client for everyone even for Linux users. It offers simple and intuitive operation with a simple, tidy user interface. This can also be adapted as desired via different designs. In addition, the software offers the user some useful convenience functions.
These include searching and filtering messages or the possibility to add further functions via plug-ins. Before you can really get started, however, you must first go through the many steps of the setup wizard. Once you have overcome this hurdle, the rest is child’s play. Also compared to some competing products, the number of mail accounts is not limited.
