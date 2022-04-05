today's leftovers
-
Contextual Logging in Kubernetes 1.24
The Structured Logging Working Group has added new capabilities to the logging infrastructure in Kubernetes 1.24. This blog post explains how developers can take advantage of those to make log output more useful and how they can get involved with improving Kubernetes.
-
Why we translate our free online projects for young people to learn coding
All young people deserve meaningful opportunities to learn how to create with digital technologies. But according to UNESCO, as much as 40% of people around the world don’t have access to education in a language they speak or understand. At the Raspberry Pi Foundation, we offer more than 200 free online projects that people all over the world use to learn about computing, coding, and creating things with digital technologies. To make these projects more accessible, we’ve published over 1700 translated versions so far, in 32 different languages. You can check out these translated resources by visiting projects.raspberrypi.org and choosing your language from the drop-down menu.
-
Purism Launches SIMple Plus for Data Privacy
For those looking for a privacy-focused cellular service in the United States, Purism has launched another option in its suite of privacy-first cellular plans. With other big telecom providers, phone data does not stay private; it’s collected, linked with a person’s identity, and sold to advertisers. With Purism’s cellular services users can get peace of mind and protect their data privacy while on the go.
The newly launched plan, “SIMple Plus”, provides subscribers with 4G high speed internet with a 3 GB monthly data limit and a $59/month price. Additionally, they can send texts globally to over 160 countries at no extra cost. The plan is designed especially for those who are interested in the SIMple plan, but would like a higher data cap.
Founder and CEO of Purism, Todd Weaver elaborates on the need, “Due to the popularity of the Librem AweSIM service, where Personal Identifiable Information (PII) is not shared with any cellular carriers, fully protecting the privacy of the user from big telecom. We have added another pricing tier to maximize coverage of service offerings to the rapidly expanding user base.”
-
