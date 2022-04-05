Stable Kernels: 5.17.10, 5.15.42, 5.10.118, 5.4.196, 4.19.245, 4.14.281, 4.9.316, 5.17.11, and 5.15.43
I'm announcing the release of the 5.17.10 kernel. All users of the 5.17 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.17.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.17.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h
Also: Linux 5.15.42
