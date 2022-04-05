today's howtos
How to Send Email Using Curl Command in Linux
When you find yourself in a Linux operating system environment that mimics the behavior of a server machine, graphical options like desktop environments are mostly not an option. Therefore, the reliance of your server-based operations and executions depend on the Linux terminal or command-line environment in front of you.
Data transfer is an important Linux OS needs for all users. When trying to meet this objective of data transfer under Linux; especially when we are confined to a terminal-based or command-line OS environment.
Create FIPS-enabled Ubuntu container images with 10-year security updates | Ubuntu
Canonical’s UA and Pro customers can now fully benefit from their subscriptions directly in containerised environments and pipelines. The new UA client release (27.7+) makes it easier to enable FIPS mode in Ubuntu containers. It also automatically signs up CI/CD builds for 10-year security updates to never worry about production container images getting timely patches for high and critical CVEs.
How to install build-essential on Fedora - PragmaticLinux
Coming from Debian or Ubuntu and interested in building C or C++ software programs on Fedora? You’ll probably frantically search for a way to install package build-essential on Fedora. Only to realize that this package does not exist on Fedora. No worries though, because Fedora offers an alternative and equivalent approach to installing package build-essential. This tutorial shows you how.
How to install HTOP on CentOS 9 Stream
Generally and with today’s computers, we don’t need to make a lot of mind to the number of resources that the computer spends. However, it is always a good idea to keep an eye on it to know if an application is consuming too much or if we need to manage a certain process.
To do the above, we have the little giant htop. htop is a small application that shows us the processes and allows us to manage them. It also shows us the state of memory, swap, and CPU consumption.
One of the great advantages of using htop is that it is very light, and we can run it in the terminal. This makes it possible to quickly and with a single command to have the system information and its consumption through processes.
» How to dissassemble Harddisk Upgrade a Inside a Lenovo ThinkCentre M92p | dwaves.de
How to set up Nginx on OpenShift and AWS ROSA | Enable Sysadmin
Why keep all your results to yourself? - Blog with howtos and public free software and hardware OpenSource searchable knowledgebase about Linux and OpenSource - with a touch security, politics and philosophy.
How to Unzip a Zip File in Linux Command Line
Here learn how to unzip a zip file in the Linux command line using unzip command. Shows the options unzip command have to extract and manipulate the archived file.
How to Install Nmap from Ubuntu Terminal
How to Set the Time zone in Debian 11
Linux is a system that we can modify at will, and one of the configurations that we can change is the Time Zone. That is why in this post, you will learn how to define the Time Zone in Debian 11. This simple process can be useful in networks.
How to Mapping Linux Block Devices to Storage LUNs
In some cases, you may need to find a block device mapped against a logical unit number (LUNs) for filesystem (FS) expansion or disaster recovery (DR) activity.
Also, this information is required if you want to work with the storage team to troubleshoot or fix a high latency or disk error on a specific block device.
Refer the following article to map ASM disks against storage LUNs.
How to Install and Configure Fail2ban on Ubuntu 22.04
Fail2ban is free and open-source IPS (Intrusion Prevention Software) that helps administrators secure Linux servers against malicious login and brute-force attacks. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and configure Fail2ban for securing the Ubuntu 22.04 server. This guide also covers the basic command of fail2ban-client for managing Fail2ban service and jails.
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.18 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.18 Linux Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.
How To Install Gnome Tweak on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gnome Tweak on Ubuntu 22.04 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Gnome Tweak application permits users to customize the functionality and look of the desktop environment. It grants us more control over our GUI than what is available by default in Gnome settings. You can utilize the Tweak Tool for editing fonts, workspace settings, top bar, quick launch bar, title bar clicking actions, and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Gnome Tweak on Ubuntu 22.04 on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How To Install Grafana on Fedora 36s
Grafana is a multi-platformopen source analytics and interactive visualization web application. It provides charts, graphs, and alerts for the web when connected to supported data sources.
A licensed Grafana Enterprise version with additional capabilities is also available as a self-hosted installation or an account on the Grafana Labs cloud service. It is expandable through a plug-in system.
End users can create complex monitoring dashboards using interactive query builders. Grafana is divided into a front end and back end, written in TypeScript and Go, respectively.
How To Install Laravel on Fedora 36
Laravel is a free, open-source PHP web framework, created by Taylor Otwell and intended for the development of web applications following the model–view–controller (MVC) architectural pattern and based on Symfony. Some of the features of Laravel are a modular packaging system with a dedicated dependency manager, different ways for accessing relational databases, utilities that aid in application deployment and maintenance, and its orientation toward syntactic sugar.
How To Install TeamViewer on Fedora 36 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TeamViewer on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, TeamViewer allows a user to access someone else’s computer remotely using the internet in just a few seconds. It is an all-in-one solution for remote support which can be used for desktop sharing, online meetings, and file transfer between devices connected over the Internet. TeamViewer is available for Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the TeamViewer remote desktop application on a Fedora 36.
How To Install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora 34/35/36
In this tutorial, we will illustrate how to install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora systems
Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies, a company founded by Tatsuki Tomita and Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner, who was the co-founder and CEO of Opera Software. Vivaldi was officially launched on April 6, 2016.
How To Install and use htop on Fedora 34/35/36
htop is an interactive system-monitor process-viewer and process-manager. It is designed as an alternative to the Unix program top.
It’s a command line utility that allows the user to interactively monitor the system’s vital resources or server’s processes in real time. htop supports mouse operation, uses color in its output and gives visual indications about processor, memory and swap usage.
How to Install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 22.04 with Nginx
Install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 22.04 with Nginx. Apache Tomcat is an open source web server and a servlet container which is mainly used to server Java based applications.
In this guide you are going to learn how to install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 22.04 and secure the setup with Nginx and Let’s Encrypt SSL.
Migrate databases to Kubernetes using Konveyor | Opensource.com
Kubernetes Database Operator is useful for building scalable database servers as a database (DB) cluster. But because you have to create new artifacts expressed as YAML files, migrating existing databases to Kubernetes requires a lot of manual effort. This article introduces a new open source tool named Konveyor Tackle-DiVA-DOA (Data-intensive Validity Analyzer-Database Operator Adaptation). It automatically generates deployment-ready artifacts for database operator migration. And it does that through datacentric code analysis.
3 ways to install MailSpring on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish
Let’s learn the steps to install mail client MailSpring on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal or GUI Software app.
Mailspring is a fast and clear mail client for everyone even for Linux users. It offers simple and intuitive operation with a simple, tidy user interface. This can also be adapted as desired via different designs. In addition, the software offers the user some useful convenience functions.
These include searching and filtering messages or the possibility to add further functions via plug-ins. Before you can really get started, however, you must first go through the many steps of the setup wizard. Once you have overcome this hurdle, the rest is child’s play. Also compared to some competing products, the number of mail accounts is not limited.
Ubuntu: Pearl Linux OS Reaches Version 11, ROS 2 Humble Hawksbill, Best Linux Desktop Environment for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Red Hat Leftovers
Security Leftovers
openSUSE: Mesa, ImageMagick Packages Update in Tumbleweed
Snapshots for openSUSE Tumbleweed have been continuously released this month. This week we will look at packages released in four snapshots since Friday. However, before venturing in to those snapshots, there is a change to NetworkManager expected to arrive in a soon-to-be-released snapshot; it will provide a fix for the wifi chunk changes made in a prior snapshot that caused some connectivity challenges for some users. The advantages of snapper with Btrfs can keep openSUSE’s rolling release users connected through a rollback; users can then update next week and not skip a beat. The most recent snapshot, 20220523, provided three package updates. Among those were an update to secure communications library gnutls 3.7.5; the package was laying the ground for a future release by adding options to disable session ticket usage in TLS 1.2 because it does not provide forward confidentiality; TLS 1.2 has future backward incompatibility. The other two packages to update in the snapshot were libxkbcommon 1.4.1 and python-sympy 1.10.1, which removed the long deprecated densearith, densesolve, and densetools.
