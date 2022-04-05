Ubuntu: Pearl Linux OS Reaches Version 11, ROS 2 Humble Hawksbill, Best Linux Desktop Environment for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS New release of the Ubuntu-based Pearl, 11 Pearl Linux OS has been available for free download since 12/2014 with our first release simply titled Pearl Linux. It was based on the 14.04 released version of Ubuntu. That release was using the XFCE desktop environment. Since then we now offer the MATE, GNOME, LXDE and soon to come our own DE PearlDE which will be a mix of LXDE and XFCE4 desktops. As of the latest release Pearl OS 3.0 we are now maintaining our own repository on site. Also all tho far from ready, we are working on the new website. The forum ain't pretty but it is up and running for ya all to post any questions you may have.

Package is “set to manually installed”? What does it Mean? Noticed a "package set to manually installed" message in Ubuntu? Here's what it means and why you see it for some packages only.

New ROS2 release Humble Hawksbill - The Robot Report Humble Hawksbill is a long-term support (LTS) release that will be supported until May 2027. It is the first ROS 2 release on Ubuntu 22.04

ROS 2 Humble security, a tour of the new and improved features | Ubuntu We’re excited about the recent release of ROS 2 Humble Hawksbill, a Long Term Support (LTS) distro, supported for the next five years. ROS 2 releases come out on every even-numbered year together with the LTS release of Ubuntu, this time with Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). Earlier this week, we shared a step-by-step guide to install ROS 2 Humble in Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 using LXD containers, that will allow you to easily install it on your current Ubuntu station. So, take a few minutes to check that out as well!

Best Linux Desktop Environment For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Itsubuntu.com Best Linux Desktop Environment For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the latest stable version of Ubuntu. You can find plenty of new features and improvements in the latest version of Ubuntu. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is powered by GNOME 3.36. Gnome is the default desktop environment in Ubuntu. Meanwhile, there are lots of desktop environments available for Linux-based operating systems. In this post, we are going to list the best Linux desktop environment for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Red Hat Leftovers Eat up fewer resources in Cryostat 2.1 with sidecar reports Cryostat is a tool for managing JDK Flight Recorder data on Kubernetes. Version 2.1 of Cryostat introduces the option of using a sidecar reports container to generate automated analysis reports for JDK flight recordings. Previously, the main Cryostat container handled the report generation. Report generation is a resource-intensive operation, and as a result, users may find themselves overprovisioning the Cryostat container to meet peak resource demands. Those resources may in turn end up unused if you're not generating reports. With this new option to delegate report generation to a sidecar container, users will find it easier to provision resources more efficiently. When report generation is not a concern, the main Cryostat container, including its web server and various lightweight operations over HTTP and JMX, has only a small resource footprint. Based on their report generation workflow, users can provision resources to the sidecar reports container accordingly and spin up any number of replicas of that container.

Cockpit 270 Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from Cockpit 270, cockpit-machines 269, and cockpit-podman 48...

Digital transformation: 5 reality checks before you take the plunge Digital transformation (DX) can mean just about anything and everything in the business and technology spectrum. Starting with the transition from analog to digital, the term has evolved to refer to the adoption of social and mobile technologies and more recently, to the implementation of any of a plethora of digital technologies. With so much focus on digital, enterprises risk losing sight of what really matters: the actual transformation.

6 tips for effective meetings in a hybrid work environment The pandemic has changed meeting culture forever. Zoom has become a verb and a household name. While online meetings were always part of business life, the pandemic and its aftermath made them an essential part of doing business for the foreseeable future. With distributed workforces now standard, doing online meetings “right” is more important than ever. After hosting and attending thousands of meetings in my many stints at companies large and small, I’ve become an expert on what it takes to have a productive meeting. Here are some key dos and don’ts and some tips and tricks for making online and hybrid meetings more effective.