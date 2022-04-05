Red Hat Leftovers
Eat up fewer resources in Cryostat 2.1 with sidecar reports
Cryostat is a tool for managing JDK Flight Recorder data on Kubernetes. Version 2.1 of Cryostat introduces the option of using a sidecar reports container to generate automated analysis reports for JDK flight recordings. Previously, the main Cryostat container handled the report generation. Report generation is a resource-intensive operation, and as a result, users may find themselves overprovisioning the Cryostat container to meet peak resource demands. Those resources may in turn end up unused if you're not generating reports.
With this new option to delegate report generation to a sidecar container, users will find it easier to provision resources more efficiently. When report generation is not a concern, the main Cryostat container, including its web server and various lightweight operations over HTTP and JMX, has only a small resource footprint. Based on their report generation workflow, users can provision resources to the sidecar reports container accordingly and spin up any number of replicas of that container.
Cockpit 270
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from Cockpit 270, cockpit-machines 269, and cockpit-podman 48...
Digital transformation: 5 reality checks before you take the plunge
Digital transformation (DX) can mean just about anything and everything in the business and technology spectrum. Starting with the transition from analog to digital, the term has evolved to refer to the adoption of social and mobile technologies and more recently, to the implementation of any of a plethora of digital technologies.
With so much focus on digital, enterprises risk losing sight of what really matters: the actual transformation.
6 tips for effective meetings in a hybrid work environment
The pandemic has changed meeting culture forever. Zoom has become a verb and a household name. While online meetings were always part of business life, the pandemic and its aftermath made them an essential part of doing business for the foreseeable future. With distributed workforces now standard, doing online meetings “right” is more important than ever.
After hosting and attending thousands of meetings in my many stints at companies large and small, I’ve become an expert on what it takes to have a productive meeting. Here are some key dos and don’ts and some tips and tricks for making online and hybrid meetings more effective.
Ubuntu: Pearl Linux OS Reaches Version 11, ROS 2 Humble Hawksbill, Best Linux Desktop Environment for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Security Leftovers
openSUSE: Mesa, ImageMagick Packages Update in Tumbleweed
Snapshots for openSUSE Tumbleweed have been continuously released this month. This week we will look at packages released in four snapshots since Friday. However, before venturing in to those snapshots, there is a change to NetworkManager expected to arrive in a soon-to-be-released snapshot; it will provide a fix for the wifi chunk changes made in a prior snapshot that caused some connectivity challenges for some users. The advantages of snapper with Btrfs can keep openSUSE’s rolling release users connected through a rollback; users can then update next week and not skip a beat. The most recent snapshot, 20220523, provided three package updates. Among those were an update to secure communications library gnutls 3.7.5; the package was laying the ground for a future release by adding options to disable session ticket usage in TLS 1.2 because it does not provide forward confidentiality; TLS 1.2 has future backward incompatibility. The other two packages to update in the snapshot were libxkbcommon 1.4.1 and python-sympy 1.10.1, which removed the long deprecated densearith, densesolve, and densetools.
