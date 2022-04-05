Ubuntu: Pearl Linux OS Reaches Version 11, ROS 2 Humble Hawksbill, Best Linux Desktop Environment for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
New release of the Ubuntu-based Pearl, 11
Pearl Linux OS has been available for free download since 12/2014 with our first release simply titled Pearl Linux. It was based on the 14.04 released version of Ubuntu. That release was using the XFCE desktop environment. Since then we now offer the MATE, GNOME, LXDE and soon to come our own DE PearlDE which will be a mix of LXDE and XFCE4 desktops. As of the latest release Pearl OS 3.0 we are now maintaining our own repository on site. Also all tho far from ready, we are working on the new website. The forum ain't pretty but it is up and running for ya all to post any questions you may have.
Package is “set to manually installed”? What does it Mean?
Noticed a "package set to manually installed" message in Ubuntu? Here's what it means and why you see it for some packages only.
New ROS2 release Humble Hawksbill - The Robot Report
Humble Hawksbill is a long-term support (LTS) release that will be supported until May 2027. It is the first ROS 2 release on Ubuntu 22.04
ROS 2 Humble security, a tour of the new and improved features | Ubuntu
We’re excited about the recent release of ROS 2 Humble Hawksbill, a Long Term Support (LTS) distro, supported for the next five years. ROS 2 releases come out on every even-numbered year together with the LTS release of Ubuntu, this time with Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish).
Earlier this week, we shared a step-by-step guide to install ROS 2 Humble in Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 using LXD containers, that will allow you to easily install it on your current Ubuntu station. So, take a few minutes to check that out as well!
Best Linux Desktop Environment For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Itsubuntu.com
Best Linux Desktop Environment For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the latest stable version of Ubuntu. You can find plenty of new features and improvements in the latest version of Ubuntu. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is powered by GNOME 3.36. Gnome is the default desktop environment in Ubuntu. Meanwhile, there are lots of desktop environments available for Linux-based operating systems.
In this post, we are going to list the best Linux desktop environment for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Red Hat Leftovers
Security Leftovers
openSUSE: Mesa, ImageMagick Packages Update in Tumbleweed
Snapshots for openSUSE Tumbleweed have been continuously released this month. This week we will look at packages released in four snapshots since Friday. However, before venturing in to those snapshots, there is a change to NetworkManager expected to arrive in a soon-to-be-released snapshot; it will provide a fix for the wifi chunk changes made in a prior snapshot that caused some connectivity challenges for some users. The advantages of snapper with Btrfs can keep openSUSE’s rolling release users connected through a rollback; users can then update next week and not skip a beat. The most recent snapshot, 20220523, provided three package updates. Among those were an update to secure communications library gnutls 3.7.5; the package was laying the ground for a future release by adding options to disable session ticket usage in TLS 1.2 because it does not provide forward confidentiality; TLS 1.2 has future backward incompatibility. The other two packages to update in the snapshot were libxkbcommon 1.4.1 and python-sympy 1.10.1, which removed the long deprecated densearith, densesolve, and densetools.
