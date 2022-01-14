Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 25th of May 2022 08:07:44 PM

If you’re seeking out a note taking app for Linux you’ll want to check out Paper.

Paper is a modern GTK app that pitches itself as a ‘pretty note-taking app for GNOME’ — and it is! Being based around Markdown means the app supports text formatting, adding links, highlighting sections of text, inserting code blocks, and more, out of the box.

Now, I class myself as more of a casual note taker. I use apps like this to squirrel away ideas I have for future posts, terminal commands I ought to remember, and …Well, keep on top of my He-Man toy collection.

Basics note taking needs, if you will. I’m not at college doing a degree needing citations, references, calculations, hierarchal sorting, and other ‘advanced’ options. For serious note-taking a more established service, app, and/or platform is best.

But for everyday needs? Paper’s the ticket.