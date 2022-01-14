Language Selection

Plex Finally Has a Linux Desktop Player

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 26th of May 2022 01:12:45 AM
Software

Plex is one of the most popular ways to stream your own media collection, but there hasn’t been an officially-available app for playing all Plex content on Linux — until now.

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (lrzip and puma), Fedora (plantuml and plib), Oracle (kernel and kernel-container), Red Hat (firefox, kernel, kpatch-patch, subversion:1.14, and thunderbird), Scientific Linux (firefox and thunderbird), SUSE (kernel-firmware, libxml2, pcre2, and postgresql13), and Ubuntu (accountsservice, postgresql-10, postgresql-12, postgresql-13, postgresql-14, and rsyslog).

  • The Linux Foundation's "security mobilization plan" [Ed: Making up numbers for a FUD campaign led by proprietary software companies that make back doors for the NSA]

    The Linux Foundation has posted an "Open Source Software Security Mobilization Plan" that aims to address a number of perceived security problems with the expenditure of nearly $140 million over two years.

  • Our build and release infrastructure, and upcoming updates | F-Droid - Free and Open Source Android App Repository

    Behind the scenes of F-Droid is a giant pile of automation to manage the process of building thousands of apps from source. This means checking out thousands of source repos, checking them all for updates, building and new releases, and securely signing them en masse. All builds are run in a fresh virtual machine guest instance known as the buildserver. All Gradle binaries and Android SDK packages are verified against our public logs of observed SHA-256 checksums. The transparency log processes also verify against upstream’s public checksums. Our setup runs on Debian almost exclusively. Debian is a leader in free software, rock solid servers, and reproducible builds. That makes it a natural home for F-Droid. We also work to ensure we maintain the packages we use, and build our processes on top of Debian packages. That means we share the maintenance with anything that uses Debian. It may seem like more work to give back, but our experience is that it pays off in the long run. The F-Droid community is able to maintain many things with a small team. Another example of this is this website itself: it is built using Jekyll packages that are all in Debian.

  • F-Droid: Our build and release infrastructure, and upcoming updates

    Here's an update from F-Droid regarding upcoming changes to its build and distribution infrastructure.

  • Tails 5.0 Linux users warned against using it "for sensitive information" [Ed: Microsoft-connected site shedding doubt on "Linux"]

    Tails developers have warned users to stop using the portable Debian-based Linux distro until the next release if they're entering or accessing sensitive information using the bundled Tor Browser application.

  • CISA Adds 34 Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog [Ed: Lots and lots of Microsoft. Actively exploited.]

    CISA has added 34 new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise. Note: to view the newly added vulnerabilities in the catalog, click on the arrow on the of the "Date Added to Catalog" column, which will sort by descending dates.

  • Google Releases Security Updates for Chrome

    Google has released Chrome version 102.0.5005.61 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.

  • Stable Channel Update for Desktop
  • Google has been DDoSing SourceHut for over a year

    Just now, I took a look at the HTTP logs on git.sr.ht. Of the past 100,000 HTTP requests received by git.sr.ht (representing about 2½ hours of logs), 4,774 have been requested by GoModuleProxy — 5% of all traffic. And their requests are not cheap: every one is a complete git clone. They come in bursts, so every few minutes we get a big spike from Go, along with a constant murmur of Go traffic. This has been ongoing since around the release of Go 1.16, which came with some changes to how Go uses modules. Since this release, following a gradual ramp-up in traffic as the release was rolled out to users, git.sr.ht has had a constant floor of I/O and network load for which the majority can be attributed to Go. I started to suspect that something strange was going on when our I/O alarms started going off in February 2021 (we eventually had to tune these alarms up above the floor of I/O noise generated by Go), correlated with lots of activity from a Go user agent. I was able to narrow it down with some effort, but to the credit of the Go team they did change their User-Agent to make more apparent what was going on. Ultimately, this proved to be the end of the Go team’s helpfulness in this matter.

today's howtos

  • One of the strangest bug I have ever seen on Linux

    Networking starts when you login as root, stops when you log off !

  • How To Install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, FFmpeg is a collection of tools that process audio and video files. It provides its users with various features including the encoding of videos and audios to different formats. Furthermore, users can resize their videos and capture streaming audio or videos. FFmpeg supports cross-platform compatibility with Windows, Linux, Mac OS This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to install Funkin V.S. NEO Whitty Full Week on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Funkin V.S. NEO Whitty Full Week (fanmade) on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to install the Apache Druid real-time analytics database on Ubuntu-based Linux distributions
  • Install Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout

    Tutorial to learn the steps for installing Jitsi meet on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Server for setting up your own free and open-source video conferencing service solution.

  • How To Install GIMP on Fedora 36 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GIMP on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, GIMP stands for GNU Image Manipulation Program which can be used for editing images and transcoding between various image formats, free-form drawing, and many more specialized tasks. It is a cross-platform image editor available for GNU/Linux, macOS, Windows, and more operating systems. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) on a Fedora 36.

  • How to Install VirtualBox on AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux: A Full Guide

    This guide will walk you through the steps to install VirtualBox, a general-purpose full virtualizer app, on AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux. VirtualBox is a free and open-source virtualization software commonly used at the desktop level to create a test environment. It enables you to create and run virtual machines, which are guest operating systems including Linux, Windows, Unix, and Solaris. Unfortunately, VirtualBox is not available for installation in the official AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux repositories. However, there is an effortless and straightforward way to install it, which we will show you in easy-to-follow steps in this guide.

  • How to Use Timeshift to Backup and Restore Your Linux System

    Being an operating system that's highly customizable and relies heavily on CLI interactions, Linux is susceptible to system failures caused by incorrect commands or system operations. So if you use Linux on your main computer, you may frequently encounter problems. Fortunately, there are system restoration tools that create snapshots of your files and settings, which you can restore on your system to put it back to its previous functioning point in case any of your operations renders it unusable. Timeshift is one such tool for Linux. And in this guide, we'll walk you through the instructions to use it on your Linux machine.

Audiocasts/Shows/Video: FLOSS Weekly, PipeWire, Tiling Window Managers, Free and Open Source Licences, Ultramarine Linux 36

