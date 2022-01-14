In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, FFmpeg is a collection of tools that process audio and video files. It provides its users with various features including the encoding of videos and audios to different formats. Furthermore, users can resize their videos and capture streaming audio or videos. FFmpeg supports cross-platform compatibility with Windows, Linux, Mac OS

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.