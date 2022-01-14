today's howtos
One of the strangest bug I have ever seen on Linux
Networking starts when you login as root, stops when you log off !
How To Install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, FFmpeg is a collection of tools that process audio and video files. It provides its users with various features including the encoding of videos and audios to different formats. Furthermore, users can resize their videos and capture streaming audio or videos. FFmpeg supports cross-platform compatibility with Windows, Linux, Mac OS
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to install Funkin V.S. NEO Whitty Full Week on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Funkin V.S. NEO Whitty Full Week (fanmade) on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install the Apache Druid real-time analytics database on Ubuntu-based Linux distributions
Install Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout
Tutorial to learn the steps for installing Jitsi meet on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Server for setting up your own free and open-source video conferencing service solution.
How To Install GIMP on Fedora 36 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GIMP on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, GIMP stands for GNU Image Manipulation Program which can be used for editing images and transcoding between various image formats, free-form drawing, and many more specialized tasks. It is a cross-platform image editor available for GNU/Linux, macOS, Windows, and more operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) on a Fedora 36.
How to Install VirtualBox on AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux: A Full Guide
This guide will walk you through the steps to install VirtualBox, a general-purpose full virtualizer app, on AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux.
VirtualBox is a free and open-source virtualization software commonly used at the desktop level to create a test environment. It enables you to create and run virtual machines, which are guest operating systems including Linux, Windows, Unix, and Solaris.
Unfortunately, VirtualBox is not available for installation in the official AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux repositories. However, there is an effortless and straightforward way to install it, which we will show you in easy-to-follow steps in this guide.
How to Use Timeshift to Backup and Restore Your Linux System
Being an operating system that's highly customizable and relies heavily on CLI interactions, Linux is susceptible to system failures caused by incorrect commands or system operations. So if you use Linux on your main computer, you may frequently encounter problems.
Fortunately, there are system restoration tools that create snapshots of your files and settings, which you can restore on your system to put it back to its previous functioning point in case any of your operations renders it unusable.
Timeshift is one such tool for Linux. And in this guide, we'll walk you through the instructions to use it on your Linux machine.
Plex Finally Has a Linux Desktop Player
Plex is one of the most popular ways to stream your own media collection, but there hasn’t been an officially-available app for playing all Plex content on Linux — until now.
Audiocasts/Shows/Video: FLOSS Weekly, PipeWire, Tiling Window Managers, Free and Open Source Licences, Ultramarine Linux 36
