Security Leftovers
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (lrzip and puma), Fedora (plantuml and plib), Oracle (kernel and kernel-container), Red Hat (firefox, kernel, kpatch-patch, subversion:1.14, and thunderbird), Scientific Linux (firefox and thunderbird), SUSE (kernel-firmware, libxml2, pcre2, and postgresql13), and Ubuntu (accountsservice, postgresql-10, postgresql-12, postgresql-13, postgresql-14, and rsyslog).
The Linux Foundation's "security mobilization plan" [Ed: Making up numbers for a FUD campaign led by proprietary software companies that make back doors for the NSA]
The Linux Foundation has posted an "Open Source Software Security Mobilization Plan" that aims to address a number of perceived security problems with the expenditure of nearly $140 million over two years.
Our build and release infrastructure, and upcoming updates | F-Droid - Free and Open Source Android App Repository
Behind the scenes of F-Droid is a giant pile of automation to manage the process of building thousands of apps from source. This means checking out thousands of source repos, checking them all for updates, building and new releases, and securely signing them en masse. All builds are run in a fresh virtual machine guest instance known as the buildserver. All Gradle binaries and Android SDK packages are verified against our public logs of observed SHA-256 checksums. The transparency log processes also verify against upstream’s public checksums.
Our setup runs on Debian almost exclusively. Debian is a leader in free software, rock solid servers, and reproducible builds. That makes it a natural home for F-Droid. We also work to ensure we maintain the packages we use, and build our processes on top of Debian packages. That means we share the maintenance with anything that uses Debian. It may seem like more work to give back, but our experience is that it pays off in the long run. The F-Droid community is able to maintain many things with a small team. Another example of this is this website itself: it is built using Jekyll packages that are all in Debian.
F-Droid: Our build and release infrastructure, and upcoming updates
Here's an update from F-Droid regarding upcoming changes to its build and distribution infrastructure.
Tails 5.0 Linux users warned against using it "for sensitive information" [Ed: Microsoft-connected site shedding doubt on "Linux"]
Tails developers have warned users to stop using the portable Debian-based Linux distro until the next release if they're entering or accessing sensitive information using the bundled Tor Browser application.
CISA Adds 34 Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog [Ed: Lots and lots of Microsoft. Actively exploited.]
CISA has added 34 new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise. Note: to view the newly added vulnerabilities in the catalog, click on the arrow on the of the "Date Added to Catalog" column, which will sort by descending dates.
Google Releases Security Updates for Chrome
Google has released Chrome version 102.0.5005.61 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.
Stable Channel Update for Desktop
Google has been DDoSing SourceHut for over a year
Just now, I took a look at the HTTP logs on git.sr.ht. Of the past 100,000 HTTP requests received by git.sr.ht (representing about 2½ hours of logs), 4,774 have been requested by GoModuleProxy — 5% of all traffic. And their requests are not cheap: every one is a complete git clone. They come in bursts, so every few minutes we get a big spike from Go, along with a constant murmur of Go traffic.
This has been ongoing since around the release of Go 1.16, which came with some changes to how Go uses modules. Since this release, following a gradual ramp-up in traffic as the release was rolled out to users, git.sr.ht has had a constant floor of I/O and network load for which the majority can be attributed to Go.
I started to suspect that something strange was going on when our I/O alarms started going off in February 2021 (we eventually had to tune these alarms up above the floor of I/O noise generated by Go), correlated with lots of activity from a Go user agent. I was able to narrow it down with some effort, but to the credit of the Go team they did change their User-Agent to make more apparent what was going on. Ultimately, this proved to be the end of the Go team’s helpfulness in this matter.
today's howtos
Plex Finally Has a Linux Desktop Player
Plex is one of the most popular ways to stream your own media collection, but there hasn’t been an officially-available app for playing all Plex content on Linux — until now.
Audiocasts/Shows/Video: FLOSS Weekly, PipeWire, Tiling Window Managers, Free and Open Source Licences, Ultramarine Linux 36
Molre FUD
New ‘Cheers’ Linux ransomware targets VMware ESXi servers [Ed: Well, ransomware is mostly a Windows issue and VMware is proprietary software, but then again, this is a Microsoft-connected site looking to alter or distort perceptions]