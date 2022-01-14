Security Leftovers
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (lrzip and puma), Fedora (plantuml and plib), Oracle (kernel and kernel-container), Red Hat (firefox, kernel, kpatch-patch, subversion:1.14, and thunderbird), Scientific Linux (firefox and thunderbird), SUSE (kernel-firmware, libxml2, pcre2, and postgresql13), and Ubuntu (accountsservice, postgresql-10, postgresql-12, postgresql-13, postgresql-14, and rsyslog).
-
The Linux Foundation has posted an "Open Source Software Security Mobilization Plan" that aims to address a number of perceived security problems with the expenditure of nearly $140 million over two years.
-
Behind the scenes of F-Droid is a giant pile of automation to manage the process of building thousands of apps from source. This means checking out thousands of source repos, checking them all for updates, building and new releases, and securely signing them en masse. All builds are run in a fresh virtual machine guest instance known as the buildserver. All Gradle binaries and Android SDK packages are verified against our public logs of observed SHA-256 checksums. The transparency log processes also verify against upstream’s public checksums.
Our setup runs on Debian almost exclusively. Debian is a leader in free software, rock solid servers, and reproducible builds. That makes it a natural home for F-Droid. We also work to ensure we maintain the packages we use, and build our processes on top of Debian packages. That means we share the maintenance with anything that uses Debian. It may seem like more work to give back, but our experience is that it pays off in the long run. The F-Droid community is able to maintain many things with a small team. Another example of this is this website itself: it is built using Jekyll packages that are all in Debian.
-
Here's an update from F-Droid regarding upcoming changes to its build and distribution infrastructure.
-
Tails developers have warned users to stop using the portable Debian-based Linux distro until the next release if they're entering or accessing sensitive information using the bundled Tor Browser application.
-
CISA has added 34 new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise. Note: to view the newly added vulnerabilities in the catalog, click on the arrow on the of the "Date Added to Catalog" column, which will sort by descending dates.
-
Google has released Chrome version 102.0.5005.61 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.
-
Just now, I took a look at the HTTP logs on git.sr.ht. Of the past 100,000 HTTP requests received by git.sr.ht (representing about 2½ hours of logs), 4,774 have been requested by GoModuleProxy — 5% of all traffic. And their requests are not cheap: every one is a complete git clone. They come in bursts, so every few minutes we get a big spike from Go, along with a constant murmur of Go traffic.
This has been ongoing since around the release of Go 1.16, which came with some changes to how Go uses modules. Since this release, following a gradual ramp-up in traffic as the release was rolled out to users, git.sr.ht has had a constant floor of I/O and network load for which the majority can be attributed to Go.
I started to suspect that something strange was going on when our I/O alarms started going off in February 2021 (we eventually had to tune these alarms up above the floor of I/O noise generated by Go), correlated with lots of activity from a Go user agent. I was able to narrow it down with some effort, but to the credit of the Go team they did change their User-Agent to make more apparent what was going on. Ultimately, this proved to be the end of the Go team’s helpfulness in this matter.
today's howtos
-
Networking starts when you login as root, stops when you log off !
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, FFmpeg is a collection of tools that process audio and video files. It provides its users with various features including the encoding of videos and audios to different formats. Furthermore, users can resize their videos and capture streaming audio or videos. FFmpeg supports cross-platform compatibility with Windows, Linux, Mac OS
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
Today we are looking at how to install Funkin V.S. NEO Whitty Full Week (fanmade) on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Tutorial to learn the steps for installing Jitsi meet on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Server for setting up your own free and open-source video conferencing service solution.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GIMP on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, GIMP stands for GNU Image Manipulation Program which can be used for editing images and transcoding between various image formats, free-form drawing, and many more specialized tasks. It is a cross-platform image editor available for GNU/Linux, macOS, Windows, and more operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) on a Fedora 36.
-
This guide will walk you through the steps to install VirtualBox, a general-purpose full virtualizer app, on AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux.
VirtualBox is a free and open-source virtualization software commonly used at the desktop level to create a test environment. It enables you to create and run virtual machines, which are guest operating systems including Linux, Windows, Unix, and Solaris.
Unfortunately, VirtualBox is not available for installation in the official AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux repositories. However, there is an effortless and straightforward way to install it, which we will show you in easy-to-follow steps in this guide.
-
Being an operating system that's highly customizable and relies heavily on CLI interactions, Linux is susceptible to system failures caused by incorrect commands or system operations. So if you use Linux on your main computer, you may frequently encounter problems.
Fortunately, there are system restoration tools that create snapshots of your files and settings, which you can restore on your system to put it back to its previous functioning point in case any of your operations renders it unusable.
Timeshift is one such tool for Linux. And in this guide, we'll walk you through the instructions to use it on your Linux machine.
Plex Finally Has a Linux Desktop Player
Plex is one of the most popular ways to stream your own media collection, but there hasn’t been an officially-available app for playing all Plex content on Linux — until now.
Audiocasts/Shows/Video: FLOSS Weekly, PipeWire, Tiling Window Managers, Free and Open Source Licences, Ultramarine Linux 36
-
Holmes Wilson explains to Doc Searls and Katherine Druckman how central servers limit personal freedom, and how you can improve the quality of private P2P team chat and collaboration like Slack and Discord with Quiet, his open source team's work in progress.
-
It's taken a while but Ubuntu is finally embracing pipewire for it's audio stack and dropping pulseaudio, it's nice to see more distros adopting this and hopefully it'll lead to big improvements outside of ubuntu.
-
Here is my "tier list" for the various tiling window managers that I have used, which includes : ► awesome ► bspwm ► dwm ► exwm ► herbstluftwm ► i3wm ► leftwm ► qtile ► spectrwm ► stumpwm ► xmonad
-
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Ultramarine Linux 36 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Recent comments
23 min 49 sec ago
31 min 55 sec ago
5 hours 50 min ago
8 hours 5 min ago
18 hours 25 min ago
18 hours 26 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago