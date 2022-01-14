today's leftovers Last week of the Month of LibreOffice, May 2022! So far, 233 sticker packs have been awarded in the Month of LibreOffice, May 2022. But there’s still one more week to go – so if your name (or username) isn’t on the list, join in, help to make LibreOffice even better, and get some cool swag! We’ll have 10 bonus pieces of merchandise to give away, to 10 lucky people…

Firefox Nightly: These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 116

Mobiot is a system that lets anyone automate everyday objects So many tasks within a house can be reduced to a series of somewhat simple movements that are repeated each time that task is done, thus making it a prime target for automation. To make this process far easier than the traditional one of designing a robot by hand, writing some code and doing thorough testing, a team of researchers from UCLA and Texas A&M has created the Mobiot toolkit, which aims to combine each of these steps into a very straightforward application that takes care of the heavy lifting automatically.

Canonical at ISC High Performance 2022 | Ubuntu With ISC High Performance 2022 just around the corner, now is a great time to get in touch with Canonical on all things HPC ISC High Performance is one of the main events on High Performance Computing (HPC) and Supercomputing and all relevant topics in that space such as High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML). It’s held in Germany each year, this time in Hamburg starting 30th of May and ending on the 1st of June

Access JFR data faster with Cryostat 2.1's new download APIs Cryostat is a tool for managing JDK Flight Recorder data on Kubernetes. This article explains how new download APIs based on JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) help facilitate a more responsive and efficient download workflow in the Cryostat 2.1 web client.

DrKonqi ❤️ coredumpd Since Plasma 5.24 DrKonqi, Plasma’s infamous crash reporter, has gained support to route crashes through coredumpd and it is amazing – albeit a bit unused. That is why I’m telling you about it now because it’s matured a bit and is even more amazing – albeit still unused, I hope that will change. To explain what any of this does I have to explain some basics first, so we are on the same page… Most applications made by KDE will generally rely on KCrash, a KDE framework that implements crash handling, to, well, handle crashes. The way this works depends a bit on the operating system but one way or another when an application encounters a fault it first stops to think for a moment, about the meaning of life and whatever else, we call that “catching the crash”, during that time frame we can apply further diagnostics to help later figure out what went wrong. On POSIX systems specifically, we generate a backtrace and send that off to our bugzilla for handling by a developer – that is in essence the job of DrKonqi.