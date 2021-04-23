10 Cheap Raspberry Pi Alternatives in 2022
The Raspberry Pi is the king of single-board computers because it offers decent performance packed into a convenient form factor for an attractive price. But its competition hasn’t been asleep while it’s been sitting on the throne.
In 2022, there are several cheap Raspberry Pi alternatives that you should consider for your projects, each offering a unique set of features and capabilities. So, without further ado, here’s our list of the best cheap Raspberry Pi alternatives in 2022.
Update notice: The first version of this article was published in 2020. Since then, several compelling Raspberry Pi alternatives have been released, and the best ones are included in this updated version.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 437 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Garuda Linux: All-Rounder Distro Based on Arch Linux
A review of the Arch Linux based Garuda Linux, which brings a collection of desktop environments, window managers, and tools for general users and gamers.
Plex Desktop Player is Now Available for Linux
In fact, it is also one of the best media server software for Linux. Yes, the media server was already available for Linux, and we also had a tutorial covering the installation steps.
3 Top Free and Open Source D Web Frameworks
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one. D is a general-purpose systems programming language with a C-like syntax that compiles to native code. It is statically typed and supports both automatic (garbage collected) and manual memory management. D programs are structured as modules that can be compiled separately and linked with external libraries to create native libraries or executables. Here’s our recommendations. We only feature open source software.
Recent comments
10 min 54 sec ago
5 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 47 min ago
10 hours 55 min ago
16 hours 14 min ago
18 hours 29 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago