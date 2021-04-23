Proprietary and Microsoft Leftovers
-
Data ordering attacks | Light Blue Touchpaper
Most deep neural networks are trained by stochastic gradient descent. Now “stochastic” is a fancy Greek word for “random”; it means that the training data are fed into the model in random order.
So what happens if the bad guys can cause the order to be not random? You guessed it—all bets are off. Suppose for example a company or a country wanted to have a v, but still be able to pretend that its training was actually fair. Well, they could assemble a set of financial data that was representative of the whole population, but start the model’s training on ten rich men and ten poor women drawn from that set then let initialisation bias do the rest of the work.
-
FTC fines Twitter $150M for using 2FA info for targeted advertising [Ed: "2FA" is very often just fake security; there are many technical issues with it as well, set aside privacy issue]
-
FTC Politely Asks Education Companies If They Would Maybe Stop Spying On Kids
If you hadn’t noticed, the U.S. doesn’t give much of a shit about this whole privacy thing. Our privacy regulators are comically and intentionally understaffed and underfunded, we still have no meaningful privacy law for the Internet era, and when regulators do act, it’s generally months after the fact with penalties that are easily laughed off by companies rich from data over-collection.
-
DuckDuckGo’s “agreement with Microsoft” allows trackers to bypass privacy settings of DuckDuckGo “Privacy Browser”. – BaronHK's Rants
DuckDuckGo’s “agreement with Microsoft” allows trackers to bypass privacy settings of DuckDuckGo “Privacy Browser”.
Why would they block them?
They’re hosted on Microsoft Azure and get their search results from Microsoft Bing.
DuckDuckGo is just a thrall of Microsoft, and it lets them sell their products while hiding who they really are, from people who know that the Microsoft brand is toxic.
-
Warning: You should stop using Tails Linux NOW! [Ed: Brian Fagioli with another idiotic clickbait like Microsoft media operatives I saw hours ago; lots of actively exploited holes in Microsoft products are revealed by the dozens each day by CISA, so a distraction is sorely needed]
-
Blizzard: No Piracy Filters? That's Evidence of Intentional Infringement
A recent DMCA notice sent by Blizzard to Github demands the takedown of an avatar depicting the gaming company's character 'Chef Nomi'. While legally sound up to this point, Blizzard's notice goes on to inform the coding platform that its failure to deploy piracy filtering technologies is "evidence of intentional facilitation of copyright infringement." In Github's case? Not even close.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 422 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Garuda Linux: All-Rounder Distro Based on Arch Linux
A review of the Arch Linux based Garuda Linux, which brings a collection of desktop environments, window managers, and tools for general users and gamers.
Plex Desktop Player is Now Available for Linux
In fact, it is also one of the best media server software for Linux. Yes, the media server was already available for Linux, and we also had a tutorial covering the installation steps.
3 Top Free and Open Source D Web Frameworks
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one. D is a general-purpose systems programming language with a C-like syntax that compiles to native code. It is statically typed and supports both automatic (garbage collected) and manual memory management. D programs are structured as modules that can be compiled separately and linked with external libraries to create native libraries or executables. Here’s our recommendations. We only feature open source software.
Recent comments
10 min 54 sec ago
5 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 47 min ago
10 hours 55 min ago
16 hours 14 min ago
18 hours 29 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago