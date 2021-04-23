Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 26th of May 2022 10:19:28 AM Filed under
Misc
  • Adam Young: Building Linux tip-of-tree on an Ampere based system

    I Have an Ampere Altra-Max/INGRASYS Yushan Server System running Centos 8 stream.

  • How to Kill a Process in Linux Command Line

    It has been an awesome day on your Linux system, and suddenly a process starts to slow down the whole computer. It is not that important, and you want to stop its execution.

  • SWO: An ARM Printf By Any Other Name

    I’ll confess. Although printf-style debugging has a bad rep, I find myself turning to it on occasion. Sure, printf is expensive and brings in a lot of code, but if you have the space and time to use it while debugging you can always remove it before you are finished. However, what if you don’t have an output device or you are using it for something else? If you are using most modern ARM chips, you have another option — a dedicated output channel that is used for several things, including debugging output. I decided I wanted to try that on the Blackpill running mbed, and found out it isn’t as easy as you might think. But it is possible, and when you are done reading, you’ll be able to do it, too.

Android Leftovers

Garuda Linux: All-Rounder Distro Based on Arch Linux

A review of the Arch Linux based Garuda Linux, which brings a collection of desktop environments, window managers, and tools for general users and gamers. Read more

Plex Desktop Player is Now Available for Linux

In fact, it is also one of the best media server software for Linux. Yes, the media server was already available for Linux, and we also had a tutorial covering the installation steps. Read more

3 Top Free and Open Source D Web Frameworks

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one. D is a general-purpose systems programming language with a C-like syntax that compiles to native code. It is statically typed and supports both automatic (garbage collected) and manual memory management. D programs are structured as modules that can be compiled separately and linked with external libraries to create native libraries or executables. Here’s our recommendations. We only feature open source software. Read more

