today's howtos
-
How to change Raspberry Pi DNS Settings
Domain Name System commonly referred as DNS is a decentralized naming system that automatically translates your internet address to a numeric machine address which your system uses. It’s a simple internet phonebook used to access online information using the domain names and translates them to IP addresses so as to enable the browser to load the internet resources.
In this tutorial, you will get to know how you can change DNS settings on Raspberry Pi and use the device as a DNS server.
-
Complete Guide to Access Raspberry Pi Remotely Using Dataplicity
Dataplicity is an online platform that allows you to control your Raspberry Pi device. It works similar to an SSH connection, but it doesn’t require any complex setup or third-party tool to manage the Raspberry Pi. It only needs a browser and a good internet connection to access your device with or without the Firewall option easily.
In this tutorial, we will show you how you can access and control your Raspberry Pi through Dataplicity.
-
How to Check Dependencies of a Package in Ubuntu 22.04
In Linux operating systems, especially for Ubuntu users, the package installation from the apt command is very popular because it’s pretty straightforward and doesn’t require any complex installation method. The command will install the package with the required dependencies most of the time. However, in some cases, you may encounter package dependencies error which may be a hectic task for some people to find out the dependencies information needed to install a package.
This article is a detailed guideline on checking the dependencies of a package in Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to Fix umount target is busy in Linux
-
How to boot, shut down, and suspend your system from the Linux command line | Enable Sysadmin
Learn how to schedule timed shutdowns and reboots with systemd and to hibernate your system with systemctl.
-
A Complete Guide to Install Gitea on Ubuntu 22.04
Gitea is a top notch open-source self-hosted Git server similar to GitLab written in the Go language. However, it is more straightforward, lightweight and easy to configure as compared to GitLab. It includes various features such as notification, repository file editor, user management and much more.
The tutorial provides the simple guidelines to install Gitea on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
-
A complete guide to install and use Gnome Shell Extensions on Ubuntu 22.04
Gnome shell is a popular next-generation graphical shell for the Linux operating system that includes a set of core interface options such as windows switching, launching applications and view notifications. To extend the Gnome desktop experience, the Gnome shell provides several extensions that you can easily install on your operating system.
In this tutorial, we will assist you with how you can install Gnome shell extensions on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to Install and Setup PhotoPrism on Raspberry Pi
PhotoPrism is a self-hosted platform that helps you manage and organize your photos on a private server. It keeps your photos saved by storing them in your home folder only. It works similar to Google Photos but includes additional features such as identifying duplicate photos, removing noise from the images, securing photo-sharing and much more.
In this article, you will find the method to set up PhotoPrism on Raspberry Pi.
-
How to Install Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS on Raspberry Pi 4
Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS is the latest Ubuntu series released on April 21, 2022 that has long term support till 2032. It includes cloud images for Amazon Web services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. All these services are incorporated with the advanced security updates. The latest series further includes the OpenSSL 3.0 that makes the cryptography more purposeful and secure. Having the advantage of running the Ubuntu server on all platforms, it would be fair enough to say that this operating system will be an ideal fit for your Raspberry Pi device.
This tutorial will provide you with the quick approach to install Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS on Raspberry Pi 4.
-
How To Install Apache Solr 9.0 on Fedora 36/35 – TecAdmin
Apache Solr is an open-source search platform written on Java. Solr provides full-text search, spell suggestions, custom document ordering and ranking, Snippet generation, and highlighting.
This tutorial will help you to install Apache Solr 9.0 on Fedora 36/35/34/33/32 Linux systems.
-
Android Leftovers
Garuda Linux: All-Rounder Distro Based on Arch Linux
A review of the Arch Linux based Garuda Linux, which brings a collection of desktop environments, window managers, and tools for general users and gamers.
Plex Desktop Player is Now Available for Linux
In fact, it is also one of the best media server software for Linux. Yes, the media server was already available for Linux, and we also had a tutorial covering the installation steps.
3 Top Free and Open Source D Web Frameworks
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one. D is a general-purpose systems programming language with a C-like syntax that compiles to native code. It is statically typed and supports both automatic (garbage collected) and manual memory management. D programs are structured as modules that can be compiled separately and linked with external libraries to create native libraries or executables. Here’s our recommendations. We only feature open source software.
