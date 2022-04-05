Programming Leftovers
Experiment with the OpenShift API Management Developer Sandbox | Red Hat Developer
Red Hat OpenShift API Management is a hosted, managed service that helps developers update, deploy, and scale cloud-native, integrated applications. OpenShift API Management is an add-on product to our managed Red Hat OpenShift cloud.
Until recently, to try out OpenShift API Management, you needed access to Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated or Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS. But now we are excited to announce the availability of the Red Hat OpenShift API Management Developer Sandbox environment. In this article, you'll learn about three things you can do today in this environment by following along with our sandbox activity.
Why Devs and ISVs Need to Rethink their Base Container Image Strategy | SUSE Communities
In a world where stability, agility and security compliances are hot topics, it is important to decide the base image for the applications (current and new ones). In this blog I will talk about the most widely used images by application developers, introducing Suse BCI, its registry and their multiple features. I will finish with a hands-on using the images and performing some buildings.
Filter unwanted notifications in Cryostat 2.1 | Red Hat Developer
Cryostat has always issued notifications when monitoring Java applications with Java Flight Recorder (JFK). Version 2.1 of Cryostat has a new implementation and interface for notifications that increases the amount of information offered, enhances the user's control over what is displayed, and improves Cryostat performance.
Write C applications using Vely on Linux | Opensource.com
Vely is a tool for writing web and command-line applications in C. Vely combines high performance and the low footprint associated with C programming with ease of use and improved safety reminiscent of languages like PHP. It's free and open source software, and licensed under GPLv3 and LGPL 3 for libraries, so you can even build commercial software with it.
Vely works on major Linux distributions and processor architectures. You can use webservers, such as Apache, Nginx, or others, and databases such as MariaDB, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.
You can use Vely for web applications, command-line programs, as middleware, database applications, services software, data integration, IoT (Internet of Things), and anywhere else. It's well suited for the cloud, works easily in a container, and, due to low resource requirements, it's also a good choice when memory and processing power are at a premium.
Document your source code with Doxygen on Linux | Opensource.com
When trying to familiarize yourself with someone else's project, you usually appreciate the comments left behind that help you understand the meaning of their code. In the same way, whenever you are programming, whether for yourself or for others, it is good practice to comment your own code. All programming languages offer a special syntax to mark a word, a line, or a whole section as a comment. Those areas are then ignored by the compiler or interpreter when the source code is processed.
Comments don't take the place of documentation, but there is a way to use your comments to produce documentation easily. Meet Doxygen, an open source tool for generating HTML or LaTeX documentation based on comments in the code. Doxygen enables you to provide a comprehensive overview of the structure of your code without additional effort. While Doxygen is mainly used to document C++, you can use it for many other languages, like C, Objective-C, C#, PHP, Java, Python, and more.
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 444
Security Leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers
First camera samples from the PinePhone Pro revealed
So far, cameras on Linux phones have been known for their extremely basic results. Lacking good sensors, premium optics, and most importantly good post-processing capabilities, the PinePhone's, extremely basic sensor cannot often offer the shots one would expect. Even on the Librem 5, which uses a somewhat better Samsung sensor, users often need heavy manual configurations to get basic shots. However, the PinePhone Pro will include a respectable Sony IMX258 sensor, not unlike that used on many older Android devices, including the LG G6. This model in particular is one of the few Sonys with a working driver in the mainline kernel.
Devices With Linux and Other Free Systems
