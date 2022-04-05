Devices With Linux and Other Free Systems
-
Embedded Linux development on Ubuntu – Part I | Ubuntu
Throughout this series, we will discuss the key challenges of traditional software distribution mechanisms for embedded Linux devices. We will understand why legacy development and update approaches do not suit the Internet-of-Things (IoT) world and assess how Ubuntu simplifies and secures embedded Linux development.
Although you don’t need prerequisite knowledge to follow this series, we recommend you have a basic understanding of the role played by Linux in the embedded portion of the compute spectrum. If you are new to the space and just getting started from scratch, get an intro to embedded Linux or delve into the official guide to Linux for embedded applications.
-
DepthVista combines RGB and 3D Time of Flight depth cameras
Last week, e-con Systems launched the DepthVista camera which contains both an RGB and a Time of Flight (ToF) depth camera with a range of up to six meters. According to the company, the DepthVista can measure the distance from itself to a target object with an accuracy of < 1% depending on environmental conditions.
The RGB camera integrated on the DepthVista is the AR0234CS CMOS digital image sensor (1/2.6-inch) from onsemi which is optimized for capturing high definition images for fast-moving objects. On the other hand, the 3D camera implemented seems to be the See3CAM_2TOF_5CUG from e-con itself.
-
Rockchip RK3588 CPU module exposes more I/Os through four board-to-board connectors - CNX Software
We’ve already seen several Rockchip RK3588 modules with Firefly Core-3588J, Turing RK1, and Banana Pi RK3588_CV1, all with an edge connector to insertion into the carrier board. Rongpin RD-RK3588 system-on-module is a little different with four board-to-board connectors that enable a slightly more compact design, and should expose more I/Os than say a 314-pin MXM edge connector.
-
Meet Bittle, an Advanced Open-Source Robot Dog by Petoi - The DIY Life
This is Bittle, a ready-to-run advanced open-source robot dog by Petoi that is based on the OpenCat robotic pet framework.
If you’ve ever wanted to explore building your own robotic quadruped, but have felt overwhelmed by the amount of information and options available or have been at a loss with where to start, then Bittle is the perfect product for you. So in this review, we’ll take a look at what Bittle is, how it works and what it can be used for.
-
Remote indoor air quality monitoring with the Arduino Nicla Sense ME and Nano 33 IoT | Arduino Blog
Most air quality-sensing devices integrate their sensors into the same enclosure as the display, which can make getting an accurate reading tough since the viewer is directly next to the unit and could potentially skew the values. This is why one element14 community member Enrique Albertos created his own portable air quality monitor that separates the sensing module from the screen.
His system uses one Nicla Sense ME to gather air quality information about the surrounding environment with its onboard BME688 gas sensor. It is highly capable too, as it can quantify pressure, humidity, temperature, VOCs, VSCs, and various other harmful gases such as carbon monoxide. From here, the Nicla Sense ME sends its data over Bluetooth to an awaiting Nano 33 IoT board. The Nano is connected to a 1.8” TFT screen, which shows several pages of information that are cycled through by pressing one of the buttons at the bottom of the device.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 442 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers
First camera samples from the PinePhone Pro revealed
So far, cameras on Linux phones have been known for their extremely basic results. Lacking good sensors, premium optics, and most importantly good post-processing capabilities, the PinePhone's, extremely basic sensor cannot often offer the shots one would expect. Even on the Librem 5, which uses a somewhat better Samsung sensor, users often need heavy manual configurations to get basic shots. However, the PinePhone Pro will include a respectable Sony IMX258 sensor, not unlike that used on many older Android devices, including the LG G6. This model in particular is one of the few Sonys with a working driver in the mainline kernel.
Devices With Linux and Other Free Systems
Recent comments
2 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 44 min ago
3 hours 50 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 18 min ago
15 hours 22 min ago
15 hours 30 min ago
20 hours 48 min ago
23 hours 4 min ago