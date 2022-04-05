Security Leftovers
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium, dpkg, filezilla, irssi, puma, and python-django), Fedora (firefox, ignition, and pcre2), Mageia (cockpit, firefox/thunderbird, openldap, supertux, unrar, and vim), Oracle (firefox and thunderbird), Red Hat (rh-varnish6-varnish), SUSE (cups, fribidi, kernel-firmware, redis, and wpa_supplicant), and Ubuntu (dpkg, logrotate, and subversion).
-
With even the European Union stepping in to incentivize hackers through bug bounties, we’re creating a safer, better online environment. Alongside organizations and consumers maintaining regular security deployments and keeping software up-to-date, bug bounties can be a valuable tool in ensuring a safer, better world for all users.
-
Drupal has released security updates to address a vulnerability that does not affect Drupal core but may affect some contributed projects or custom code on Drupal sites. Exploitation of this vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to take control of an affected website.
-
Citrix has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in ADC and Gateway. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to cause a denial-of-service condition.
-
Developers of the popular Tails Linux distribution (opens in new tab) have warned users to abstain from the OS until the next version is released, if they use it for entering, or accessing, sensitive information (opens in new tab).
"We recommend that you stop using Tails until the release of 5.1 (May 31) if you use Tor Browser for sensitive information (passwords, private messages, personal information, etc.)," the warning reads.
The announcement comes days after the Pwn2Own 2022 Vancouver event, where contestants successfully exploited two zero-days found in the Firefox JavaScrip engine. If the two vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2022-1802 and CVE-2022-1529, are abused successfully, they could allow threat actors to access information submitted to legitimate sites via the Tor browser on targeted endpoints (opens in new tab).
Red Hat Leftovers
-
In this month’s customer success highlights, you’ll learn how Red Hat solutions and services helped three organizations achieve their goals in three very different types of digital transformation projects.
-
The extraction, transformation and loading (ETL) of data is one of the most common processes used in enterprise organizations to deal with large amounts of data. It is a very effective method for preparing batch data for analysis, often requiring days from data capture to business insights. However, modern digital experiences delivered by enterprise organizations today put ETL and batch processing at risk, since it fails to deliver actionable results in minutes.
-
People sometimes view technical jobs as entirely different from core business roles, assuming that tech and IT employees are squarely focused on hard skills whereas other employees are more focused on soft skills. This couldn’t be further from the truth, especially in today’s changed work environment.
In addition to changes brought on by automation, the Great Resignation has left many IT leaders scrambling to change their leadership and management approach in order to retain employees and foster a more positive workplace – one that affirms employees’ desires for a different way of working and living, removed from a culture of burnout and stress. And while this emphasis on soft skills has penetrated the general workplace conversation, tech has lagged behind for too long. It’s time for IT and tech leaders to jump in and further engage with their employees and team members.
While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to this, IT leaders must become more people-oriented and focus on increasing emotional intelligence. Here are five soft skills every IT leader should sharpen to improve communication and decision-making and enhance team productivity.
-
Many businesses, however, are not reinstating business as usual. Instead, they’re going the hybrid work route, where employees will work both on-site and remote. While this appears to be the present and future of work, hybrid also presents its fair share of challenges – most notably, cultivating a cohesive environment that fosters teamwork.
As companies shift to hybrid work, we need to redefine teamwork to ensure every employee is happy and productive, whether they’re in the office or remote. Here are four ways to promote better teamwork in a hybrid world.
First camera samples from the PinePhone Pro revealed
So far, cameras on Linux phones have been known for their extremely basic results. Lacking good sensors, premium optics, and most importantly good post-processing capabilities, the PinePhone's, extremely basic sensor cannot often offer the shots one would expect. Even on the Librem 5, which uses a somewhat better Samsung sensor, users often need heavy manual configurations to get basic shots.
However, the PinePhone Pro will include a respectable Sony IMX258 sensor, not unlike that used on many older Android devices, including the LG G6. This model in particular is one of the few Sonys with a working driver in the mainline kernel.
Devices With Linux and Other Free Systems
-
Throughout this series, we will discuss the key challenges of traditional software distribution mechanisms for embedded Linux devices. We will understand why legacy development and update approaches do not suit the Internet-of-Things (IoT) world and assess how Ubuntu simplifies and secures embedded Linux development.
Although you don’t need prerequisite knowledge to follow this series, we recommend you have a basic understanding of the role played by Linux in the embedded portion of the compute spectrum. If you are new to the space and just getting started from scratch, get an intro to embedded Linux or delve into the official guide to Linux for embedded applications.
-
Last week, e-con Systems launched the DepthVista camera which contains both an RGB and a Time of Flight (ToF) depth camera with a range of up to six meters. According to the company, the DepthVista can measure the distance from itself to a target object with an accuracy of < 1% depending on environmental conditions.
The RGB camera integrated on the DepthVista is the AR0234CS CMOS digital image sensor (1/2.6-inch) from onsemi which is optimized for capturing high definition images for fast-moving objects. On the other hand, the 3D camera implemented seems to be the See3CAM_2TOF_5CUG from e-con itself.
-
We’ve already seen several Rockchip RK3588 modules with Firefly Core-3588J, Turing RK1, and Banana Pi RK3588_CV1, all with an edge connector to insertion into the carrier board. Rongpin RD-RK3588 system-on-module is a little different with four board-to-board connectors that enable a slightly more compact design, and should expose more I/Os than say a 314-pin MXM edge connector.
-
This is Bittle, a ready-to-run advanced open-source robot dog by Petoi that is based on the OpenCat robotic pet framework.
If you’ve ever wanted to explore building your own robotic quadruped, but have felt overwhelmed by the amount of information and options available or have been at a loss with where to start, then Bittle is the perfect product for you. So in this review, we’ll take a look at what Bittle is, how it works and what it can be used for.
-
Most air quality-sensing devices integrate their sensors into the same enclosure as the display, which can make getting an accurate reading tough since the viewer is directly next to the unit and could potentially skew the values. This is why one element14 community member Enrique Albertos created his own portable air quality monitor that separates the sensing module from the screen.
His system uses one Nicla Sense ME to gather air quality information about the surrounding environment with its onboard BME688 gas sensor. It is highly capable too, as it can quantify pressure, humidity, temperature, VOCs, VSCs, and various other harmful gases such as carbon monoxide. From here, the Nicla Sense ME sends its data over Bluetooth to an awaiting Nano 33 IoT board. The Nano is connected to a 1.8” TFT screen, which shows several pages of information that are cycled through by pressing one of the buttons at the bottom of the device.
