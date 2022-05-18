People sometimes view technical jobs as entirely different from core business roles, assuming that tech and IT employees are squarely focused on hard skills whereas other employees are more focused on soft skills. This couldn’t be further from the truth, especially in today’s changed work environment.

In addition to changes brought on by automation, the Great Resignation has left many IT leaders scrambling to change their leadership and management approach in order to retain employees and foster a more positive workplace – one that affirms employees’ desires for a different way of working and living, removed from a culture of burnout and stress. And while this emphasis on soft skills has penetrated the general workplace conversation, tech has lagged behind for too long. It’s time for IT and tech leaders to jump in and further engage with their employees and team members.

While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to this, IT leaders must become more people-oriented and focus on increasing emotional intelligence. Here are five soft skills every IT leader should sharpen to improve communication and decision-making and enhance team productivity.