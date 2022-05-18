Red Hat Leftovers
-
AlmaLinux 9.0 Released As Community, Free Alternative To Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0
-
Customer success stories: Red Hat helps scale automation efforts, 2022 Red Hat Innovation Awards, and more
In this month’s customer success highlights, you’ll learn how Red Hat solutions and services helped three organizations achieve their goals in three very different types of digital transformation projects.
-
Replacing batch data with real-time streams processing
The extraction, transformation and loading (ETL) of data is one of the most common processes used in enterprise organizations to deal with large amounts of data. It is a very effective method for preparing batch data for analysis, often requiring days from data capture to business insights. However, modern digital experiences delivered by enterprise organizations today put ETL and batch processing at risk, since it fails to deliver actionable results in minutes.
-
IT leadership: 5 essential soft skills
People sometimes view technical jobs as entirely different from core business roles, assuming that tech and IT employees are squarely focused on hard skills whereas other employees are more focused on soft skills. This couldn’t be further from the truth, especially in today’s changed work environment.
In addition to changes brought on by automation, the Great Resignation has left many IT leaders scrambling to change their leadership and management approach in order to retain employees and foster a more positive workplace – one that affirms employees’ desires for a different way of working and living, removed from a culture of burnout and stress. And while this emphasis on soft skills has penetrated the general workplace conversation, tech has lagged behind for too long. It’s time for IT and tech leaders to jump in and further engage with their employees and team members.
While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to this, IT leaders must become more people-oriented and focus on increasing emotional intelligence. Here are five soft skills every IT leader should sharpen to improve communication and decision-making and enhance team productivity.
-
Hybrid work: 4 ways to strengthen teams and boost productivity
Many businesses, however, are not reinstating business as usual. Instead, they’re going the hybrid work route, where employees will work both on-site and remote. While this appears to be the present and future of work, hybrid also presents its fair share of challenges – most notably, cultivating a cohesive environment that fosters teamwork.
As companies shift to hybrid work, we need to redefine teamwork to ensure every employee is happy and productive, whether they’re in the office or remote. Here are four ways to promote better teamwork in a hybrid world.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 584 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LinuxLinks - The Home of Linux
We’ve crafted an enormous range of articles showcasing the finest free and open source Linux software. We cover games, graphics, education, multimedia, security, and tons more. And there’s other computer related areas that we also regularly dive into such as programming, hardware, Android, and more. Many of these articles are published in a series. It therefore makes sense to collate all of these series into a central location. This helps you to quickly find what you are looking for, as well as introducing you to a profusion of interesting and informative material. We’ll first showcase our on-going series. We frequently publish new articles in these series.
RZBoard V2L - A business card-sized Renesas RZ/V2L SBC for AI vision applications
Avnet RZBoard V2L is an Arm Linux SBC for AI vision applications that’s about the size of a business card (or a Raspberry Pi), and powered by a Renesas RZ/V2L Cortex-A55/M33 processor with an on-chip DRP-AI accelerator. The board also comes with 2GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC flash, 16MB QSPI flash, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, multiple USB ports, MIPI DSI/CSI interfaces, as well as a Pi HAT compatible 40-pin GPIO header.
This week in KDE: Resizable Plasma panel pop-ups
We are busy working on the bug reports folks are filing about the Plasma 5.25 beta, and as of right now, we’re down to 15. Working on these is a great way to make a difference quickly! In addition, features that didn’t make it into Plasma 5.25 are starting to land in 5.26. There’s some very cool stuff this week, so let’s jump in...
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
20 hours 39 min ago
20 hours 44 min ago
20 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 53 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago