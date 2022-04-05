Virtual machines try really hard to convince their operating systems that they’re running on physical hardware. So can you tell from the Linux command line if the computer is physical or virtual?

Secure your system’s sudo login by installing and enabling a two-factor authentication tool called Google Authenticator PAM module on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish. Although our accounts are protected with username and password login methods, however, to add an extra layer of protection we can use 2FA (Two-factor authentication method). This ensures without the supply of an additional security code the user won’t be able to log in.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to set a static IP address on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, After installing Ubuntu 22.04 the default network interface comes two main options. You can either obtain an IP address automatically with Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), or configure the system to use a static IP address, which never changes. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Zoom on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WordPress on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, WordPress is one of the most popular website-building tools. It is open-source CMS and works well with almost any web hosting service, making it one of the easiest to install and use for building any type of website. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the WordPress content management systems on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

For those who are familiar with the Unix system, you will also be familiar with the cron application that allows you to schedule and automate tasks to run on their own. We even have tutorials that show you how to get started with cron and crontabs. However, cron is not perfect, as it requires your system to be running 24 hours a day. If you have a habit of turning off your computer at night, and a cron job is scheduled in the sleeping hours, the task won’t be executed. Luckily, there are several cron alternatives that can do a better job than cron. Let’s check them out.

Welcome Ubuntu 22.04 and congratulations to the user community in every country! And now this is the traditional what to do after installing Jammy Jellyfish we'd love to present to everybody. We hope this helps you a lot!

I want to build a home NAS and I do not want any branded NAS-solutions like Synology etc. The last time I actually built a computer was before cell-phones existed, so I am completely lost when I look at motherboard- and CPU-specs now; and therefore need help. I want to use Openmediavault for this.

Mainstream search engines like Google are pretty good at what they do, but many people choose not to use them because of privacy concerns. Then there are those who are concerned about content falling through the cracks just because the creator hasn’t followed the best practices for search engine optimization (SEO). YaCy (opens in new tab), an open source distributed search engine, works pretty much like its mainstream peers, but doesn’t suffer from any of their ills. YaCy uses a peer-to-peer (P2P) network, so every user running an instance of the search engine joins in the effort to index the internet. The index is distributed and redundant across all YaCy users.

Debian is one of the most reliable operating systems on the planet. Its slower release cycle means each iteration gets plenty of attention before each release. And Debian isn’t just for desktops. In fact, Debian has been deployed as a server for years. The one thing many new admins might find with deploying Debian as a server is that setting an IP address isn’t exactly as intuitive as other distributions. RHEL-based Linux distributions have the nmtui ncurses tools for configuring network connections, and Ubuntu-based distributions have netplan. With Debian, setting a static IP address is a bit more old-school, so I’m going to show you how it’s done.

Aimybox is an open source voice assistant SDK, provided by Just AI, a compny specialized in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Natural Language Understanding. Aimybox offers a ready to use UI that enables you to create your own voice assistant and embed it into any application or device like robots or Raspberry Pi.

If you’re waiting for the Corinna OOP project to land in the Perl core, you’ll have to wait. Paul Evans will start working on the implementation after Perl version 5.36 is released. However, it’s a lot of work and it’s not clear that if it will be ready by 5.38 and even then, it will be experimental. You’ve a couple of years to wait. To bridge the gap, I’ve released MooseX::Extended . It’s not really “Corinna-lite” because the way Moose works and the way Corinna works aren’t quite compatible, but it will make your Moose code easier to write.

Every programming language has two kinds of speed: speed of development, and speed of execution. Python has always favored writing fast versus running fast. Although Python code is almost always fast enough for the task, sometimes it isn’t. In those cases, you need to find out where and why it lags, and do something about it. A well-respected adage of software development, and engineering generally, is “Measure, don’t guess.” With software, it’s easy to assume what’s wrong, but never a good idea to do so. Statistics about actual program performance are always your best first tool in the pursuit of making applications faster.

In the face of a growing feature set in any project, getting started becomes harder and harder for new users. This problem is common for many software applications, and LabPlot is no exception. To overcome this problem we’re investing more resources into creating documentation in general, and introductory articles in particular. We’re also working on a set of short videos that introduce LabPlot’s wide range of core features and aspects. Finally, in our effort to make LabPlot more accessible for everybody, in our latest release, we added a set of example projects that are installed together with the application and that will provide you with a way to see how certain things can be implemented in LabPlot, as well as help you explore the available feature set and learn more about it.

Every sizable project has a ‘utils’ file or folder that contains functionality that is needed more than once but too small to be a library. KDE is no different, except we want to share our ‘utils’ folder across hundreds of projects. This is where the KCoreAddons framework comes into play. The name comes from the fact that it consists of addons to QtCore, extending existing functionality from it or implementing things that are missing. Let’s look at what it offers.

I have implemented this in woofQ; however, have not "burnt the bridges" -- there is a global variable, to choose whether to have containers or not, in woofQ when Easy is being built. The variable is "EOS_SUPPORT_CONTAINERS", and it is set in file 'build-choices'.

Ubuntu: Firefox Snaps, Lubuntu Kinetic Kudu 22.10 Artwork Contest, Cephalocon How are we improving Firefox snap performance? Part 1 | Ubuntu Ubuntu Desktop aims to deliver an open source operating system, available to everyone that just works for whatever they need. With Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, we believe we’ve come closer than ever to achieving that goal. However, as always, there are still a number of areas we want to improve to deliver the highest quality user experience. One of those areas is our default browser, Firefox, which transitioned to being distributed as a snap with Ubuntu 21.10. To understand this decision, I want to focus on the ‘just works’ part of my opening statement. The Firefox snap offers a number of benefits to daily users of Ubuntu as well as a range of other Linux distributions. It improves security, delivers cross-release compatibility and shortens the time for improvements from Mozilla to get into the hands of users. Currently, that decision has trade-offs when it comes to performance, most notably in Firefox’s first launch after a system reboot. A part of this is due to the inherent nature of sandboxing, however we feel there is still significant opportunity to improve start-up times across the board. We want to share the results of some of those investigations today, as well as highlight some recent meaningful changes in this area This is an ongoing journey, and this blog article will be the first in a series as we update you on our progress. Ultimately, the real test will be how you, the user, experience these updates as they land. At the end of this post, we’ve put together some tools to help you keep track of the snap performance on your own machines. If you still have questions you can also join us tomorrow for our monthly Ubuntu Desktop Team Indaba, where this topic will be our main focus.

Lubuntu Kinetic Kudu 22.10 Artwork Contest – Lubuntu The Lubuntu Team is pleased to announce we are running a Kinetic Kudu artwork competition, giving you, our community, the chance to submit, and get your favorite wallpapers for both the desktop and the greeter/login screen (SDDM) included in the Lubuntu 22.10 release.

Charmed Ceph and Hybrid Clouds at Cephalocon 2022 In just a few weeks Cephalocon will be held in Portland at the Oregon Convention Center, as well as online for those unable to travel. After a pandemic induced hiatus, this will be the first gathering of Ceph developers and users in 3 years. Among the attendees, you will be able to meet the Canonical team, and be able to discuss the benefits of using Charmed Ceph for all of your storage needs, in private clouds, stand-alone, and cloud-adjacent settings.