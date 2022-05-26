Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 103 is beta as of May 26, 2022. You can download the latest on Google.com for desktop or on Google Play Store on Android.

Old is new again. Apparently my blog was broken following a PHP upgrade on the server. tl;dr PHP 8 broke things and code had to be changed. I don't do PHP so I had to guess (I can read it, patch it, but it's a lot of tries). Anyway I decided to bite the bullet and use a generator. I use Hugo in other places, but I decided to try Zola. I the past I have used Jekyll but ended up having a bad experience with the Ruby install.

A real-time GNU Radio decoder has been used to receive and store telemetry almost every day over the course of 10 months.

Here we go, when I started that project in 2006, I had plenty of ideas. I still have, but everything else is in the way, including me. Since there have been some amazing apps, like RawTherapee, Darktable, and possibly some other I miss, apps fullfilling some of the uses I envisioned for Niepce back then. Not to mention a few other apps that did just disappear ; that's life, it's hard to find maintainers or keep being motivated.

There is a question about “standards” in the OpenUK survey this time around. Why is it there? The UK is an important contributor to global standards. Many international standards were initiated in the UK, and UK experts are significant contributors in many standards developing organizations (SDOs). But how strong is the connection to Open Source? Despite statements implying a connection, standards are essentially orthogonal to Open Source and treating them as inherently related leads to serious misunderstandings. For example, the word “open” itself is understood differently in each. In standards parlance, an “open standard” is one whose development was open to all without discrimination, while to Open Source contributors, “open” means the deliverable may be freely enjoyed by all (used, studied, improved, shared, monetised).

Organisations across the world have woken up to the value of open source software They recognise that non-proprietary forms of code can be both cost-effective and efficient. Interestingly, Red Hat’s recent report highlighted that 82% of IT decision makers are more likely to choose a vendor that contributes to the open source community.

Red Hat has announced the availability of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes as an open source project: StackRox. The StackRox project aims to help simplify DevSecOps by integrating security capabilities within the development and deployment lifecycle, effectively shifting application security “to the left” in software creation.

Can’t get enough of porting old software? How about getting Doom ported to and running on an old version of AIX for PowerPC?

Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform is a Red Hat offering based on Ansible that allows you to configure your systems via code, and version 2.2 is now generally available. Whether you want to install a framework, deploy an application, or tweak some network settings, Ansible Automation Platform is the easiest way to get the job done.

Programming/Development/Admin Leftovers Eclipse Foundation and the Adoptium Working Group Launch the Adoptium Marketplace -- ADTmag The Eclipse Foundation and the Adoptium Working Group today announced a new marketplace for Java SE TCK-certified and AQAvit quality-tested binaries. The Adoptium Marketplace, now officially open for business, was created to provide working group members with what Eclipse Foundation executive director Mike Milinkovich describes as “a vendor-neutral home where they can promote Java SE runtimes that meet specific quality assurance criteria.”

Concluding the events of last November [Ed: Rust is collapsing from within and is still issuing face-saving PR, just as people who resigned warned would happen...] With the moderators' resignation in November, we (Josh Gould and Khionu Sybiern) had the mantle of the Moderation Team offered to us, and we caught up to speed on what lead up to this conflict. Their resignation became a catalyst, and we commited with the rest of the project leadership to do our best to solve the issues present and going forward.

What is the DMCA? How does it work? Learn more about the DMCA law and how it applies to digital artifacts like source code.

Your Path to More Knowledge and Opportunities [Ed: LF increasingly transitions into a diploma mill scam-like corporation, disguised as non-profit to support 'Linux' (it helps spread FUD against it)] I confess I am a lifelong learner – addicted to learning about new things and gaining new skills. So, when I started at The Linux Foundation, I was excited to see the depth and breadth of the training we offer (and employees have access to the catalog, so you should work here). It is truly impressive. And it makes sense. After all, the LF mission is to create the greatest shared technology investment in history by enabling open source collaboration across companies, developers, and users. Training is a necessary part of that.