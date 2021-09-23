Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform is a Red Hat offering based on Ansible that allows you to configure your systems via code, and version 2.2 is now generally available. Whether you want to install a framework, deploy an application, or tweak some network settings, Ansible Automation Platform is the easiest way to get the job done.
Can’t get enough of porting old software? How about getting Doom ported to and running on an old version of AIX for PowerPC?
Red Hat has announced the availability of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes as an open source project: StackRox. The StackRox project aims to help simplify DevSecOps by integrating security capabilities within the development and deployment lifecycle, effectively shifting application security “to the left” in software creation.
Free Software Leftovers
Organisations across the world have woken up to the value of open source software
They recognise that non-proprietary forms of code can be both cost-effective and efficient. Interestingly, Red Hat’s recent report highlighted that 82% of IT decision makers are more likely to choose a vendor that contributes to the open source community.
About The Standards Question In The OpenUK Survey

There is a question about "standards" in the OpenUK survey this time around. Why is it there?
There is a question about “standards” in the OpenUK survey this time around. Why is it there?
The UK is an important contributor to global standards. Many international standards were initiated in the UK, and UK experts are significant contributors in many standards developing organizations (SDOs). But how strong is the connection to Open Source?
Despite statements implying a connection, standards are essentially orthogonal to Open Source and treating them as inherently related leads to serious misunderstandings. For example, the word “open” itself is understood differently in each. In standards parlance, an “open standard” is one whose development was open to all without discrimination, while to Open Source contributors, “open” means the deliverable may be freely enjoyed by all (used, studied, improved, shared, monetised).
Here we go, when I started that project in 2006, I had plenty of ideas. I still have, but everything else is in the way, including me.
Since there have been some amazing apps, like RawTherapee, Darktable, and possibly some other I miss, apps fullfilling some of the uses I envisioned for Niepce back then. Not to mention a few other apps that did just disappear ; that's life, it's hard to find maintainers or keep being motivated.
A real-time GNU Radio decoder has been used to receive and store telemetry almost every day over the course of 10 months.
Old is new again. Apparently my blog was broken following a PHP upgrade on the server. tl;dr PHP 8 broke things and code had to be changed. I don't do PHP so I had to guess (I can read it, patch it, but it's a lot of tries).
Anyway I decided to bite the bullet and use a generator. I use Hugo in other places, but I decided to try Zola. I the past I have used Jekyll but ended up having a bad experience with the Ruby install.
Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 103 is beta as of May 26, 2022. You can download the latest on Google.com for desktop or on Google Play Store on Android.
Programming/Development/Admin Leftovers
The Eclipse Foundation and the Adoptium Working Group today announced a new marketplace for Java SE TCK-certified and AQAvit quality-tested binaries. The Adoptium Marketplace, now officially open for business, was created to provide working group members with what Eclipse Foundation executive director Mike Milinkovich describes as “a vendor-neutral home where they can promote Java SE runtimes that meet specific quality assurance criteria.”
Concluding the events of last November [Ed: Rust is collapsing from within and is still issuing face-saving PR, just as people who resigned warned would happen...]
With the moderators' resignation in November, we (Josh Gould and Khionu Sybiern) had the mantle of the Moderation Team offered to us, and we caught up to speed on what lead up to this conflict. Their resignation became a catalyst, and we commited with the rest of the project leadership to do our best to solve the issues present and going forward.
Learn more about the DMCA law and how it applies to digital artifacts like source code.
I confess I am a lifelong learner – addicted to learning about new things and gaining new skills. So, when I started at The Linux Foundation, I was excited to see the depth and breadth of the training we offer (and employees have access to the catalog, so you should work here). It is truly impressive. And it makes sense. After all, the LF mission is to create the greatest shared technology investment in history by enabling open source collaboration across companies, developers, and users. Training is a necessary part of that.
Anti-Linux Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering From Microsoft-Connected Sites
BPFDoor malware uses Solaris vulnerability to get root privileges

New research into the inner workings of the stealthy BPFdoor malware for Linux and Solaris reveals that the threat actor behind it leveraged an old vulnerability to achieve persistence on targeted systems.
New research into the inner workings of the stealthy BPFdoor malware for Linux and Solaris reveals that the threat actor behind it leveraged an old vulnerability to achieve persistence on targeted systems.
New Linux-based ransomware targets VMware servers [Ed: This does nothing to explain how the ransomware gets there in the first place. The net impact is, proprietary software is affected. Also, the vast majority of ransomware is Windows, not Linux, but media helps manipulate perceptions.]
Researchers at Trend Micro have discovered some new Linux-based ransomware that's being used to attack VMware ESXi servers, a bare-metal hypervisor for creating and running several virtual machines (VMs) that share the same hard drive storage. Called Cheerscrypt, the bad app is following in the footsteps of other ransomware programs—such as LockBit, Hive and RansomEXX—that have found ESXi an efficient way to infect many computers at once with malicious payloads.
Google Cloud to Offer Security-Vetted Open Source Software
