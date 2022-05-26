Red Hat Leftovers What’s new in Ansible Automation Platform 2.2 | Red Hat Developer Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform is a Red Hat offering based on Ansible that allows you to configure your systems via code, and version 2.2 is now generally available. Whether you want to install a framework, deploy an application, or tweak some network settings, Ansible Automation Platform is the easiest way to get the job done.

The nightmare of getting DOOM running on PowerPC AIX – OSnews Can’t get enough of porting old software? How about getting Doom ported to and running on an old version of AIX for PowerPC?

Red Hat Open Sources StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform Red Hat has announced the availability of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes as an open source project: StackRox. The StackRox project aims to help simplify DevSecOps by integrating security capabilities within the development and deployment lifecycle, effectively shifting application security “to the left” in software creation.

Free Software Leftovers Open source in the UK: Why it must continue to rise - TechNative Organisations across the world have woken up to the value of open source software They recognise that non-proprietary forms of code can be both cost-effective and efficient. Interestingly, Red Hat’s recent report highlighted that 82% of IT decision makers are more likely to choose a vendor that contributes to the open source community.

About The Standards Question In The OpenUK Survey [Ed: Now that the board of OSI has been 'stacked' by OpenUK, as explained by an insider a month ago. OSI became a marketing and cash register of private corporations, looking for openwashing and outsourcing ventures.] There is a question about “standards” in the OpenUK survey this time around. Why is it there? The UK is an important contributor to global standards. Many international standards were initiated in the UK, and UK experts are significant contributors in many standards developing organizations (SDOs). But how strong is the connection to Open Source? Despite statements implying a connection, standards are essentially orthogonal to Open Source and treating them as inherently related leads to serious misunderstandings. For example, the word “open” itself is understood differently in each. In standards parlance, an “open standard” is one whose development was open to all without discrimination, while to Open Source contributors, “open” means the deliverable may be freely enjoyed by all (used, studied, improved, shared, monetised).

Update on Niepce Here we go, when I started that project in 2006, I had plenty of ideas. I still have, but everything else is in the way, including me. Since there have been some amazing apps, like RawTherapee, Darktable, and possibly some other I miss, apps fullfilling some of the uses I envisioned for Niepce back then. Not to mention a few other apps that did just disappear ; that's life, it's hard to find maintainers or keep being motivated.

Space Telecoms A real-time GNU Radio decoder has been used to receive and store telemetry almost every day over the course of 10 months.

Hubert Figuière: New Again Old is new again. Apparently my blog was broken following a PHP upgrade on the server. tl;dr PHP 8 broke things and code had to be changed. I don't do PHP so I had to guess (I can read it, patch it, but it's a lot of tries). Anyway I decided to bite the bullet and use a generator. I use Hugo in other places, but I decided to try Zola. I the past I have used Jekyll but ended up having a bad experience with the Ruby install.

Chrome 103 Beta: Early Navigation Hints, a Host of Completed Origin Trials, and More Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 103 is beta as of May 26, 2022. You can download the latest on Google.com for desktop or on Google Play Store on Android.