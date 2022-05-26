Games: Sonority, Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist, CRSED: F.O.A.D., OpenMW, SteamOS, and More
Beautiful musical puzzle-adventure Sonority is out now
Musical puzzle-adventure game Sonority is out now from Hanging Gardens Interactive and Application Systems Heidelberg. I took a look so you know what to expect. Note: key provided by the publisher.
Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist is a fresh time-management visual-novel hybrid
A mixture of point & click, time-management and a visual-novel all blended together is what you get with Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist. It just entered Early Access from developer Error 300, a nice casual game for those of you who want something a bit slower to relax with.
CRSED: F.O.A.D. is like PUBG with powers, now on Linux and Steam Deck Verified
We may not have PUBG supported on Linux / Steam Deck yet but we do now have CRSED: F.O.A.D. (previously called Cuisine Royale), a Battle Royale game that looks quite a bit like PUBG but sprinkles in some powers.
Morrowind gets shiny in OpenMW with post-processing shaders coming
OpenMW, the free and open source game engine reimplementation of Morrowind is about to get a lot better looking, with post-processing shaders coming in the next release.
Steam Deck - Steam Deck Client and SteamOS Update: Remote Play Together and SteamOS 3.2 - Steam News
SteamOS 3.2 out for Steam Deck — better fan curves, refresh rate switching
Valve has released a huge Stable update for SteamOS with version 3.2 now available for updating on your Steam Deck. Here's what's new. A lot of this isn't exactly new-news, since it's pushing out most of the changes from the Beta you could opt into at any point.
ProtonUp-Qt adds support for Wine manager app Bottles
ProtonUp-Qt, the fantastic tool to help you install various community builds of Wine and Proton like GE-Proton or Wine-GE on Linux and Steam Deck just added support for the Bottles application.
Bomber Crew is free for keeps on Steam until June 2nd
A quality game from 2017, Bomber Crew can now be grabbed free on Steam for a limited time so don't miss out. Consider this your tip of the day!
Serious Sam 4 gets Steam Deck support with a small but 'notable' update
Serious Sam 4 gained a Steam Deck Verified rating recently, which is in part thanks to the developer pushing out a small but significant patch for the game. It was listed in the recent post on Steam Deck hitting 3,000 titles either Playable or Verified.
today's howtos
KStars v3.5.9 Released
KStars v3.5.9 is released on 2022.05.26 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. It's a bi-monthly bugfix release with a couple of exciting features.
