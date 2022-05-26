Proprietary and Security Leftovers
3 key elements to protect a Kubernetes cluster
Kubernetes changed how we structure, deploy, and run our applications and became a de-facto standard for running infrastructure at scale. With the rapid adoption of container-based technologies, organizations are increasingly concerned about the security of their Kubernetes clusters. And they should be! While cloud and enterprise distributions provide solid security capabilities, they require tuning according to match organizational security needs.
Ransomware grounds some flights at Indian budget airline SpiceJet [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]
The carrier has not discussed what variety of ransomware it experienced, the systems it impacted, and whether it paid the ransom or was able to swiftly restore systems. Whatever SpiceJet did to defeat ransomware, it fixed the problem at jet speed - operations resumed within hours rather than stretching into days as happened when Colonial Pipeline was infected.
Sanctions Frustrating Russian Ransomware Actors [iophk: Windows TCO]
Joyce said one reason for the decrease in ransomware attacks since the February 24 invasion is likely improved awareness and defensive measures by U.S. businesses.
He also said some of it is tied to measures the United States and its Western allies have taken against Moscow in response to the war in Ukraine.
Attribution is key to holding cyber criminals accountable
“Attribution is a good way to make clear to malicious actors that their actions will be seen and will be addressed,” she added.
Maigre made her remarks on Thursday during a virtual roundtable discussion hosted by The German Marshall Fund. The discussion revolved around Maigre’s policy brief on NATO’s role in global cyber security.
Lesson Learned: Always Listen to Mom [Ed: Linux Foundation is a corporate front group that uses politics to disguise or distract from what it really does]
KStars v3.5.9 Released
KStars v3.5.9 is released on 2022.05.26 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. It's a bi-monthly bugfix release with a couple of exciting features.
