As promised, on this post I’m going to explain how I’ve configured this blog using hugo, asciidoctor and the papermod theme, how I publish it using nginx, how I’ve integrated the remark42 comment system and how I’ve automated its publication using gitea and json2file-go.

For the past few years the AppImage maintainer Probono has been working on getting an official AppImage for OBS and due to some recent actions he managed to get himself banned from the repo.

Today we are looking at how to install RGP Paper Maker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

today's leftovers Finding the secret ingredient at Embedded and Kernel Recipes The City of Lights is shinning brightly again to welcome the community for a full week of engaging talks. After a two-year hiatus, the Embedded Recipes and Kernel Recipes conferences are back offering the latest embedded open source and Linux kernel developments! [...] Both conferences will be held in person at the Biermans-Lapôtre Foundation, part of the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris. While both events are now sold out, all the presentations will be live-streamed throughout the week. Stay tuned for links to view the stream!

Simplifying Arm deployments with SMARC Computer-on-Module congatec has announced its SMARC Computer-on-Modules based on NXP i.MX8 M Plus processor technology has achieved SystemReady IR certification within the Arm driven Cassini project. The project strives to overcome the barriers of Arm deployments by delivering a comprehensive and secure ecosystem of standards while providing a cloud-native software experience similar to an app store with easy download, install and run routines with just a few clicks. By employing software that enables hardware diversity and delivers powerful security APIs and certification, OEMs benefit from lowered development effort and time to market as they can now port and deploy their applications to the whole Cassini certified Arm ecosystem. Hardware with Cassini SystemReady IR certified bootloader is validated to run unmodified ISO images of Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE and Debian operating systems, making native software installation a simple executable task. Together with the company's OS build services and build environment expertise on the basis of the Yocto project, OEMs not only gain instant entry but also efficient customisation services for applications based on its SMARC module conga-SMX8-Plus with NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor.

KDE does Google Summer of Code 2022 Google Summer of Code (GSoC) is a global, online program focused on bringing new contributors into open source software development. Like every year, KDE applies and aims to integrate more and more developers. This year, KDE's participation in GSoC kicks off with nine fascinating projects. [...] Suhaas Joshi will work on permission management for Flatpak and Snap applications in Discover. This will allow you to change the permissions granted to an application (e.g. file system, network, and so on) and also make it easier to review them. It is the continuation of his work during the Season of KDE where he implemented the display of Flatpak applications permissions on Discover. This year we have two projects to improve digiKam. The first one is from Quoc Hung Tran who will work on a new plugin to process Optical Character Recognition (OCR). This will allow to extract text from images and store the output inside the EXIF data or within a separate file. The plugin will also be used to organize scanned text images with contents.

Chuwi RZBOX 2022 mini PC with Ryzen 7 5800H coming soon Chuwi says the system supports Windows 10 and Windows 11 as well as Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux distributions.