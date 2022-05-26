today's leftovers
Data@Mozilla: Crash Reporting Data Sprint
Two weeks ago the Socorro Eng/Ops team, in charge of Socorro and Tecken, had its first remote 1-day Data Sprint to onboard folks from ops and engineering.
Mozilla Meetups: The Building Blocks of a Trusted Internet
Join us on June 9 at 3 PM ET for a conversation on how the digital policy landscape not only shapes, but is also shaped by, the way we move around online and what steps our policymakers need to take to ensure a healthy internet.
Qubes 4.1 Now Available for Pre-Install
I’m convinced that the Librem 14 is the best laptop for Qubes and our customers seem to agree. Originally, customers who selected Qubes with their order would have to install it themselves with a USB thumb drive we added to the order. More recently we started offering Qubes as a pre-installed option, all set up on the computer before it ships. This required a number of changes to the Qubes OEM project Nitrokey created for their own use so that we could allow customers to reset their disk unlock passphrase on first boot.
Originally we shipped Qubes 4.0.4 and when Qubes 4.1 was released, many of our customers asked when we would switch to the newer version. Updating our OEM installer for Qubes 4.1 took a lot more effort than we expected, but we are happy to announce that our Qubes 4.1 OEM installer is now complete and we are starting to use it for new orders. This is a project I worked on personally, and in this blog post I’ll do a brief technical dive into what’s involved in making the Qubes OEM installer and why upgrading to Qubes 4.1 was more complicated than expected.
Kubernetes 1.24: Maximum Unavailable Replicas for StatefulSet
Kubernetes StatefulSets, since their introduction in 1.5 and becoming stable in 1.9, have been widely used to run stateful applications. They provide stable pod identity, persistent per pod storage and ordered graceful deployment, scaling and rolling updates. You can think of StatefulSet as the atomic building block for running complex stateful applications. As the use of Kubernetes has grown, so has the number of scenarios requiring StatefulSets. Many of these scenarios, require faster rolling updates than the currently supported one-pod-at-a-time updates, in the case where you're using the OrderedReady Pod management policy for a StatefulSet.
Here are some examples:
In order to support such scenarios, Kubernetes 1.24 includes a new alpha feature to help. Before you can use the new feature you must enable the MaxUnavailableStatefulSet feature flag. Once you enable that, you can specify a new field called maxUnavailable, part of the spec for a StatefulSet.
More in Tux Machines
today's howtos
KStars v3.5.9 Released
KStars v3.5.9 is released on 2022.05.26 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. It's a bi-monthly bugfix release with a couple of exciting features.
today's leftovers
