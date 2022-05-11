KDE is Adding Flatpak & Snap Permissions to Discover
A major upside to modern packaging formats like Snap and Flatpak is that they give us granular control over app permissions.
Now, a KDE developer plans wants to make it easier for users to manage those permissions through the Discover software app on the KDE Plasma desktop.
For those not familiar with it, Discover is a graphical tool that allows users to browse, search, and install applications from a range of different software backends, including Canonical’s Snap Store, and community-based Flathub.
In a blog post summarising the KDE community’s Google Summer of Code 2022 projects Johnny Jazeix explains: “…Suhaas Joshi will work on permission management for Flatpak and Snap applications in Discover [to allow users to] change permissions granted to an application (e.g. file system, network, and so on) and also make it easier to review them.”
