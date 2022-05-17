Banana Pi announces alternative to Raspberry Pi CM4
Banana Pi announced they are developing a computer module similar to the design of the Raspberry Pi CM4. However, instead of the Broadcom BCM2711 processor, the Banana Pi BPI-CM4 will pack the Amlogic A311D CPU.
We have seen the Amlogic A311D in other embedded devices such as the Khadas Vim4 and the Persee+ 3D camera. The A311D from Amlogic is a 8-core processor featuring four ARM Cortex-A73 cores and two ARM Cortex-A53 cores.
