SailfishOS adds support for Sony Xperia 10iii
In case you didn’t already know, SailfishOS is a proper GNU/Linux based mobile operating system developed by the company Jolla in Finland. It’s the continuation of Maemo/MeeGo developed by Nokia so to speak, and it even makes use of some openSUSE technologies such as zypper and Open Build Service. It includes an Android runtime that allows you to run most Android apps.
