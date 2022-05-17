Language Selection

SailfishOS adds support for Sony Xperia 10iii

In case you didn’t already know, SailfishOS is a proper GNU/Linux based mobile operating system developed by the company Jolla in Finland. It’s the continuation of Maemo/MeeGo developed by Nokia so to speak, and it even makes use of some openSUSE technologies such as zypper and Open Build Service. It includes an Android runtime that allows you to run most Android apps.

Tails Linux Users Warned Against Using the Tor Browser: Here's why!

The developers of the security-focused portable Linux distro, Tails, have recently released an important advisory regarding its current release. They have warned users to avoid entering or using any personal or sensitive information while using Tor Browser on Tails 5.0 or older. Tor Browser is the de-facto web browser used in Tails and helps protect the user’s identity online when connected to the Internet. It is mainly used by various journalists and activists to evade censorship. Everyday users can use it too. Read more

TypeScript Based Headless CMS 'Payload' Becomes Open Source

Since its first beta release a little over a year ago, Payload has slowly built a name for itself within the web development community as a headless Content Management System (CMS). For a bit of background information, Payload is a CMS tailored specifically toward being simpler to develop websites, web apps, or native applications. Recently, they decided to go completely open-source, putting it among the likes of some of the best open-source CMS available. However, that raises some questions, like what will their business model look like? And what are the plans for Payload CMS? Let’s take a brief look. Read more

