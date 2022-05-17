Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 27th of May 2022 01:18:53 PM

Since its first beta release a little over a year ago, Payload has slowly built a name for itself within the web development community as a headless Content Management System (CMS). For a bit of background information, Payload is a CMS tailored specifically toward being simpler to develop websites, web apps, or native applications.

Recently, they decided to go completely open-source, putting it among the likes of some of the best open-source CMS available.

However, that raises some questions, like what will their business model look like? And what are the plans for Payload CMS? Let’s take a brief look.