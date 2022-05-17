Tails Linux Users Warned Against Using the Tor Browser: Here's why!
The developers of the security-focused portable Linux distro, Tails, have recently released an important advisory regarding its current release. They have warned users to avoid entering or using any personal or sensitive information while using Tor Browser on Tails 5.0 or older.
Tor Browser is the de-facto web browser used in Tails and helps protect the user’s identity online when connected to the Internet. It is mainly used by various journalists and activists to evade censorship. Everyday users can use it too.
JavaScript strikes again
Critical Security Vulnerability Found in Firefox and Tor Browser [Ed: As usual, the issue is JavaScript, not the distro Tails or Tor]