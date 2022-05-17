today's howtos
How To Install Brackets Code Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
How To Install Sails.js Framework on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sails.js Framework on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Sails.js is a Javascript framework that you can use to easily and quickly build customized enterprise-grade for Node.js.Sails.js offers a number of features built on Express.js and Node.js enabling the applications to be fully based on javascript.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Sails.js Framework on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How to connect to Wi-Fi on Linux Mint | FOSS Linux
Dealing with network and connection difficulties is understandably a time-consuming task. However, this article guide will highlight several straightforward solutions to the difficulty. Stay put into learning more about Wi-Fi connectivity on Linux Mint.
Before venturing into this topic, you should first check your router to ensure it works flawlessly. Below are some essential tips to kickstart your diagnosis journey:
How to install and use GNOME Disks utility on Ubuntu | FOSS Linux
GNOME Disk utility is the default graphical partitioning tool on all the GNOME-based desktop environments like Ubuntu, Budgie, Cinnamon, MATE, and others. GNOME Disks is an exceptional, easy-to-use tool Linux OSes use to create hard drive partitions. It is pretty straightforward to understand GNOME disks compared to complex utility tools like GParted. However, you should remember that you will only be able to create new partitions on non-system disks using this disk utility tool.
What does this mean? It means that you will not be able to create new partitions on a hard disk drive that Linux is using for your root folder, home folders, etc. Nonetheless, you can modify non-system partitions with Gnome Disks. This guide will demonstrate how to install and utilize the Gnome Disk Utility to partition storage devices on Ubuntu Linux. So, let us get this underway.
How to install GNOME on Ubuntu | FOSS Linux
GNOME is a popular desktop environment that comes pre-installed with Ubuntu with the latest release in every version. It was first released in 1999 and came up with a new release every six months. The current stable release, GNOME 42.0, was released on 23 March 2022.
GNOME is a highly customizable, user-friendly, compatible desktop environment with an attractive user interface. Other than GNOME, other desktop environments like Cinnamon, Mate, KDE, Budgie, Xfce, etc., serve the purpose well.
How to Run Python Script at Startup in Ubuntu
The reputation of Python as a programming language speaks for itself. This programming language is attributed as general-purpose, high level, and interpreted.
Most Linux users are in love with the Python programming language due to its code readability which makes it easy to follow and master even for a beginner in the programming world.
How to Set Connection Timeout in Curl Command
One main activity in the Linux command-line environment is data transfer. To comfortably and flexibly move data to/from different servers, we need the help of a reputable data transfer terminal-based tool.
Curl command makes it easy to transfer data between servers through the aid of supported protocols like HTTPS, HTTP, IMAPS, IMAP, LDAPS, LDAP, POP3S, POP3, SFTP, SCP, SMTPS, SMTP, TFTP, and TELNET.
Curl command’s functional design does not accommodate user interaction but offers more than enough reputable features like Metalink, cookies, HTTP post, user authentication, file transfer resume, SSL connections, FTP upload, and proxy support.
This article will address using the Curl command with a set timeout.
ssh_exchange_identification read connection reset by peer
The ssh_exchange_identification read connection reset by peer SSH error is something you may see in your terminal when trying to log in to a remote host or when your session expires on a Linux system. In this tutorial, we will go over a few different causes for this error and show you how to troubleshoot the connection on your system. Using one of our methods below will hopefully remedy the error and allow you to log in via SSH or maintain your current session.
3 Methods to install PyCharm Community Edition on Linux
PyCharm is a professional Python IDE (Integrated Development Environment) developed by JetBrains, which supports a lot of features like code completion, refactoring, debugging, etc. Two versions of the IDE exist: the “Professional” version, which must be purchased, and the free, “Community” version, which is based on open source software, and can be downloaded and installed free of charge. Various methods can be used to install the IDE on Linux.
How to manage git repositories with Python
Neither Python nor Git need presentations: the former is one of the most used general-purpose programming language; the latter is probably the most used version control system in the world, created by Linus Torvalds himself. Normally, we interact with git repositories using the git binary; when we need to work with them using Python, instead, we can use the GitPython library.
Introduction to terminal multiplexer Tmux
Tmux is a terminal multiplexer: it let us run and manage multiple terminal sessions from a single screen. This is specially useful when connecting to remote machines using ssh, since, among the other things, it allows us to keep processes started from those terminals running in the background when we disconnect from the session (or logout and close the remote secure shell altogether), letting us re-attach to it at a later time.
In this tutorial we see how to install Tmux in some of the most used Linux distributions and learn the basic concepts behind its usage.
Run Podman on Windows: How-to instructions [Ed: Windows on Red Hat's site today]
Learn how to set up Podman's new Windows client, which makes it easier than ever to run the container tool on Microsoft's OS.
How To Enable 64-bit Version Option in VirtualBox
Are you trying to install a 64-bit operating system in VirtualBox and you can’t seem to see the 64-bit version option in the drop-down list as shown in the following screenshot? The solution to this problem is enabling hardware virtualization.
This guide will show you how to enable hardware virtualization in your computer to enable 64-bit version support in VirtualBox.
