GCC 9.5 Released
The GNU Compiler Collection version 9.5 has been released. GCC 9.5 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 9 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 9.4 with more than 171 bugs fixed since the previous release. This is also the last release from the GCC 9 branch, GCC continues to be maintained on the GCC 10, GCC 11 and GCC 12 branches and the development trunk. This release is available from the FTP servers listed here: https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-9.5.0/ https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments about this release. Instead, use the resources available from http://gcc.gnu.org. As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release -- far too many to thank them individually!
