If you’re new to Linux or are switching to Linux from Windows, you’ll want an operating system that is GUI-focused like Windows. There are many different distributions of Linux, and some aim to replicate the look and feel of Windows. This helps during the transition from Windows, since you don’t have to fight with an unfamiliar interface. With Linux boasting improved hardware support, long term stability, and a more comprehensive range of software applications, there is no better time to try it! In this roundup, we introduce you to the best Linux distributions for Windows users looking to switch to Linux.

today's leftovers Looking into the future of collaborative commons | Opensource.com I read Jeremy Rifkin's book The Zero Marginal Cost Society: The Internet of Things, the Collaborative Commons, and the Eclipse of Capitalism, which has a strong connection to open organization principles, particularly community building. Rifkin also writes about the future of green energy generation and energy use in logistics. In the previous articles in this series, I wrote about the communication internet being joined by the advancement of the energy (producing, sharing, consuming) internet. In this final part of the series, I look at Rifkin's thoughts regarding logistics (moving, storing, sharing) internet, and other economic sectors. There are public transportation systems like roads, commuter trains, light rail, and buses that are supported by taxes. There are also private transportation options such as private ocean shipping companies, private cars, bicycles, and walking. All these modes of transportation will go through changes with an IoT standardized system that communicates with many moving vehicles. This will make movement of both people and goods more efficient (less waste and more full utilization of capacity). Established protocols will allow firms to collaborate with each other to a more detailed degree. Furthermore, inventory storage will become more efficient. Redundancies and inefficiencies will be identified and reduced. This can be achieved by a distributed, collaborative, laterally scaled internet communication system, with its open system configuration and commons-style management, as a model for radically transforming global logistics.

17 open-source, free Habit tracker apps for Windows, Android, Linux, macOS and the web The habit is something you usually do on a regular basis. It can be a part of a regular routine for work, lifestyle or both. Let us say, like morning work, exercise, reading newspaper, and brushing your teeth. There are good habits and bad habits, and as an example: smocking is a bad habit, drug addiction starts as a bad habit.

Canonical attends World Data Summit 2022 Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, joined the World Data Summit held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, last May 18-20, 2022. Michelle Anne Tabirao, Data Solutions Product Manager, participated as a speaker in a technical workshop and a panel discussion.

Vanilla Dpup and Upup progress They have also been developing a more traditional next-generation Puppy, pre-fixed "Vanilla-"; currently there is Vanilla-Upup and Vanilla-Dpup, based on Ubuntu and Debian packages respectively. These have an initrd.

New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-05-24 Edition - Boiling Steam We are publishing this update a little late this time, but there’s quite a lot of new titles! Between 2022-05-17 and 2022-05-24 there were 44 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 448 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 9.8 % of total released titles.

Stupid RCU Tricks: Is RCU Watching? - Paul E. McKenney's Journal — LiveJournal It is just as easy to ask why RCU wouldn't be watching all the time. After all, you never know when you might need to synchronize! Unfortunately, an eternally watchful RCU is impractical in the Linux kernel due to energy-efficiency considerations. The problem is that if RCU watches an idle CPU, RCU needs that CPU to execute instructions. And making an idle CPU unnecessarily execute instructions (for a rather broad definition of the word “unnecessary”) will terminally annoy a great many people in the battery-powered embedded world. And for good reason: Making RCU avoid watching idle CPUs can provide 30-40% increases in battery lifetime. In this, CPUs are not all that different from people. Interrupting someone who is deep in thought can cause them to lose 20 minutes of work. Similarly, when a CPU is deeply idle, asking it to execute instructions will consume not only the energy required for those instructions, but also much more energy to work its way out of that deep idle state, and then to return back to that deep idle state. And this is why CPUs must tell RCU to stop watching them when they go idle. This allows RCU to ignore them completely, in particular, to refrain from asking them to execute instructions.

AmigaOne X1000/X5000 Remains Well Supported With PowerPC Linux Despite being expensive and having been sold out for quite some time at the main Amiga Dealers, two days after Linus Torvalds' release of Linux 5.18, Christian "xeno74" Zigotzky made the latest PPC kernel available for the AmigaOne X1000/X5000. Here and here are some screenshots. Linux PPC performs well on AmigaOne computers. For example, here is a 5-year-old YouTube AmigaOne X5000 demonstration video.

How to select your embedded systems operating system: OS characteristics - Embedded.com Embedded system developers have a wide range of operating systems available to them today. Of course, the most straightforward operating system is to have no operating system! However, many systems today are complex, connected systems where an operating system might be required. When required, developers will often look to use a real-time operating system (RTOS) or Linux to help them manage the complexity. Unfortunately, it’s not always clear-cut how to choose between bare metal, RTOS, or Linux. Each option has its advantages and disadvantages.