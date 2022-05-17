GNOME Development Outline and Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2022 #45 Timeout! · This Week in GNOME Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from May 20 to May 27.

Selected for GSoC'22 I'm pleased to share that I'm accepted for Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2022 under GNOME Foundation umbrella on the Pitivi project. This summer I will be updating the project from GTK3 to the latest GTK4 toolkit. To anyone that wants to be a part of GSoC, I have only one piece of advice, just go for it. Don't think if you can do it or not, don't assume failure before attempting, and don't overthink. I always felt that it is for the best of the best, and I won't be able to clear it, all the big organizations on the GSoC page overwhelmed me, but instead of making it a dream, I made it a life goal. And well, now I'm enjoying it.

Top 10 GNOME Themes for Your Ubuntu Desktop A list of nice and clean GNOME themes with screenshots for your Ubuntu desktop in 2022 which you can download and install.