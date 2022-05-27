Language Selection

Top 10 GNOME Themes for Your Ubuntu Desktop

Submitted by arindam1989 on Friday 27th of May 2022 08:23:37 PM
Ubuntu

A list of nice and clean GNOME themes with screenshots for your Ubuntu desktop in 2022 which you can download and install.
GNOME Development Outline and Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2022

  • #45 Timeout! · This Week in GNOME

    Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from May 20 to May 27.

  • Selected for GSoC'22

    I'm pleased to share that I'm accepted for Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2022 under GNOME Foundation umbrella on the Pitivi project. This summer I will be updating the project from GTK3 to the latest GTK4 toolkit. To anyone that wants to be a part of GSoC, I have only one piece of advice, just go for it. Don't think if you can do it or not, don't assume failure before attempting, and don't overthink. I always felt that it is for the best of the best, and I won't be able to clear it, all the big organizations on the GSoC page overwhelmed me, but instead of making it a dream, I made it a life goal. And well, now I'm enjoying it.

lavapipe Vulkan 1.2 conformant

The software Vulkan renderer in Mesa, lavapipe, achieved official Vulkan 1.2 conformance. The non obvious entry in the table is here. Thanks to all the Mesa team who helped achieve this, Shout outs to Mike of Zink fame who drove a bunch of pieces over the line, Roland who helped review some of the funkier changes. Read more

3100 Games On The Steam Deck with Strider and Samorost 2 as Verified

While the additions are progressing, it’s been a little slower to reach the new milestone for the Steam Deck. There are now more than 3100 games validated (3120 games to be precise at the time of writing) on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual... Read more

