Red Hat: Copr, GM, Google Chrome Now Available on Flathub

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 27th of May 2022 09:00:43 PM
Red Hat
  • 4 cool new projects to try in Copr for May 2022

    Copr is a build system for anyone in the Fedora community. It hosts thousands of projects for various purposes and audiences. Some of them should never be installed by anyone, some are already being transitioned to the official Fedora Linux repositories, and the rest are somewhere in between. Copr gives you the opportunity to install third-party software that is not available in Fedora Linux repositories, try nightly versions of your dependencies, use patched builds of your favorite tools to support some non-standard use cases, and just experiment freely.

  • GM Partners With Red Hat on Open-Source Linux Operating System

    The partnership should make Ultifi-based GM models easier and quicker to update over the air, among other things.

  • Google Chrome Is Now Available on Flathub: Here's How to Install It

    Software on Linux is distributed in various formats: DEB, RPM, Snaps, tarballs, etc., but some users have embraced Flatpak more than others as it's supported on all Linux machines, irrespective of the distro installed.

    Google Chrome is now officially available on Flathub and Flatpak aficionados can now download their favorite browser from their preferred software source. Here's how to install Google Chrome as a Flatpak on Linux.

More in Tux Machines

GNOME Development Outline and Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2022

  • #45 Timeout! · This Week in GNOME

    Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from May 20 to May 27.

  • Selected for GSoC'22

    I'm pleased to share that I'm accepted for Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2022 under GNOME Foundation umbrella on the Pitivi project. This summer I will be updating the project from GTK3 to the latest GTK4 toolkit. To anyone that wants to be a part of GSoC, I have only one piece of advice, just go for it. Don't think if you can do it or not, don't assume failure before attempting, and don't overthink. I always felt that it is for the best of the best, and I won't be able to clear it, all the big organizations on the GSoC page overwhelmed me, but instead of making it a dream, I made it a life goal. And well, now I'm enjoying it.

Top 10 GNOME Themes for Your Ubuntu Desktop

A list of nice and clean GNOME themes with screenshots for your Ubuntu desktop in 2022 which you can download and install. Read more

lavapipe Vulkan 1.2 conformant

The software Vulkan renderer in Mesa, lavapipe, achieved official Vulkan 1.2 conformance. The non obvious entry in the table is here. Thanks to all the Mesa team who helped achieve this, Shout outs to Mike of Zink fame who drove a bunch of pieces over the line, Roland who helped review some of the funkier changes. Read more

3100 Games On The Steam Deck with Strider and Samorost 2 as Verified

While the additions are progressing, it’s been a little slower to reach the new milestone for the Steam Deck. There are now more than 3100 games validated (3120 games to be precise at the time of writing) on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual... Read more

