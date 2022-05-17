today's leftovers
-
Apache OpenJPA - Life Beyond Hibernate?
Apache OpenJPA is the Java persistence project of the Apache Software Foundation. After quite some time flying under the radar, there's a new release. Let's look into it.
-
How to Mount and Access Windows NTFS Drives in Linux
-
How to drop all tables of MySQL database
A couple of days ago I was looking a way for easily drop all tables of a MySQL database.
-
HP goes LINUX, Future of BUDGIE, and KDE PLASMA 5.25 beta - Linux and open source news
-
Nearly half a million Kubernetes servers left open to the Internet
-
Like a teenager, Kubernetes looks almost grown-up, yet still a bit awkward and confused
Platform: that’s the key word that sprung to mind after attending Kubecon-CloudNativeCon Europe 2022, hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in Valencia last week. As in, Kubernetes isn’t a project any more, it’s a platform – and it’s one that’s now being used by thousands of organisations world-wide to build very real, very working applications and systems.
Yes, I know there’s not one single Kubernetes platform – every big cloud provider has its own hosted and certified distribution, there are managed services and there’s third-party commercial and free offerings from companies of all sizes (for example, VMware just released a new version of its free Tanzu Community Edition) that application developers can download and just get to work on.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 416 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNOME Development Outline and Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2022
Top 10 GNOME Themes for Your Ubuntu Desktop
A list of nice and clean GNOME themes with screenshots for your Ubuntu desktop in 2022 which you can download and install.
lavapipe Vulkan 1.2 conformant
The software Vulkan renderer in Mesa, lavapipe, achieved official Vulkan 1.2 conformance. The non obvious entry in the table is here. Thanks to all the Mesa team who helped achieve this, Shout outs to Mike of Zink fame who drove a bunch of pieces over the line, Roland who helped review some of the funkier changes.
3100 Games On The Steam Deck with Strider and Samorost 2 as Verified
While the additions are progressing, it’s been a little slower to reach the new milestone for the Steam Deck. There are now more than 3100 games validated (3120 games to be precise at the time of writing) on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual...
Recent comments
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
7 hours 27 min ago
8 hours 22 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago
14 hours 17 min ago
14 hours 18 min ago