Lawyer won't lie for Molly de Blanc & Chris Lamb (mollamby)
We don't care about the privacy of what Chris Lamb and Molly de Blanc did in all those hotel rooms funded by diversity grants from Debian and other free software non-profits.
What we care about is the unforgivable conflict of interest.
Consider when Debian, under Chris Lamb, endorsed Molly de Blanc as a candidate for the board of another institution, the Open Source Initiative (OSI). When Debian made that endorsement, nobody said that Lamb, the leader of Debian, was in a sexual relationship with de Blanc but the lawyer is now hinting that was, in fact, the case.
de Blanc was subsequently elected as President of the OSI. These two supposedly independent organizations were run by boyfriend and girlfriend. Screw them, if you'll excuse the pun.
We don't care about the privacy of what Chris Lamb and Molly de Blanc did in all those hotel rooms funded by diversity grants from Debian and other free software non-profits. What we care about is the unforgivable conflict of interest. Consider when Debian, under Chris Lamb, endorsed Molly de Blanc as a candidate for the board of another institution, the Open Source Initiative (OSI). When Debian made that endorsement, nobody said that Lamb, the leader of Debian, was in a sexual relationship with de Blanc but the lawyer is now hinting that was, in fact, the case. de Blanc was subsequently elected as President of the OSI. These two supposedly independent organizations were run by boyfriend and girlfriend. Screw them, if you'll excuse the pun.
